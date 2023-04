Three Rivers Christian School in Longview is looking for sponsors for an annual running event for students.

The school is scheduled to host its 41st annual Jog-A-Thon on May 5 for pre-K through high school students.

The school is in need sponsors for the event T-shirt and the afternoon carnival that follows the run. The carnival includes items like inflatables, candy candy and a dunk tank, according to organizers.

How to help To sponsor, visit tinyurl.com/2p882tfe. To volunteer, email rcoffee@3riversschool.net.