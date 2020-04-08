Three Rivers Christian opens coloring contest for all ages

For those looking for something to do while at home, Three Rivers Christian School has started a coloring competition open to all ages.
The school decided to do a contest over its spring break to get students’ “creative juices flowing,” according to Rachell Coffee, director of student services. This is a new activity for the school, she said.
“We figured since families and students are going to be home anyways, and won’t have schoolwork and will not able to go do the fun activities that typically accompany a spring break, that we would run a coloring contest,” Coffee said.
Entries will be sorted into age groups and administrators will chose the winning entries from each group. Winners will get a gift card to Red Leaf Coffee. (Red Leaf locations are operating by drive-through, and delivery for large orders, during the “stay home, stay healthy” order.)
“We like to support local businesses and Red Leaf has always done a really good job of keeping our staff well-caffeinated and happy,” Coffee said. “So we plan on buying gift cards to support them.”
The coloring sheet, created by a Three Rivers teacher, features the Bible verse 2 Timothy 1:7, which reads “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.” It can be downloaded on the school’s website.
Age categories are preschool, kindergarten through third grade, fourth grade through sixth grade, middle school, high school and adult. There’s also an open category for a “visual arts interpretation” of the verse, like dances, songs or digital media files.
Coffee said the school is “hoping to see some fun, different interpretations of the verse.”
Once the coloring sheet is done, or the other art form, scan it or take a photo then email it to TeamTRCS@3riversschool.net. The email should include the artist’s name and age bracket. Entries can also be posted to the TRCS Facebook page.
The deadline for the contest is Friday at noon, and Coffee said the school hopes to announce winners the next day.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.