Three Rivers Christian opens coloring contest for all ages

For those looking for something to do while at home, Three Rivers Christian School has started a coloring competition open to all ages.

The school decided to do a contest over its spring break to get students’ “creative juices flowing,” according to Rachell Coffee, director of student services. This is a new activity for the school, she said.

“We figured since families and students are going to be home anyways, and won’t have schoolwork and will not able to go do the fun activities that typically accompany a spring break, that we would run a coloring contest,” Coffee said.

Entries will be sorted into age groups and administrators will chose the winning entries from each group. Winners will get a gift card to Red Leaf Coffee. (Red Leaf locations are operating by drive-through, and delivery for large orders, during the “stay home, stay healthy” order.)

“We like to support local businesses and Red Leaf has always done a really good job of keeping our staff well-caffeinated and happy,” Coffee said. “So we plan on buying gift cards to support them.”