Three Rivers Christian has positive COVID-19 student case, moves K-6 remote

Classes were canceled Monday to allow teachers to prep for remote learning and to distribute any necessary supplies to families, Hart said in the letter. Students at home will tune in using the school's SWIVL cameras, along with in-classroom Promethean smart boards and district-issued Chromebooks.

There were already teacher in-service days slated for Thursday and Friday, so students will have only five days of remote learning before returning to campus Oct. 29, Hart said in the letter.

"We are grateful to our students, families and staff for their diligence in adhering to our safety protocol in these challenging times," Hart said in the letter. "In-person instruction has been made possible for our students because of the cooperative spirit of our students, staff and families willing to do difficult, but necessary, things. We will keep working hard to ensure that our students have access to the best possible education."

Hart told TDN that the decision process from notification of the positive case to notifying parents and the community of the situation was fast, and that the "safety plans were definitely helpful."