Three Rivers Christian has positive COVID-19 student case, moves K-6 remote

Three Rivers Christian School is keeping its K-6 students home to learn remotely for eight days "to promote peace of mind" after an elementary student tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Monday.
The at-home learning by the Longview private school was announced to parents in a Monday letter to families and began on Monday. The school's action came as Cowlitz County recorded a moderate level of virus activity for a second week in a row.
Three Rivers Superintendent Erin Hart told TDN Monday that the school was notified on Sunday that a fourth-grade student had tested positive for the virus.
Because the student and family adhered to the school's "strict sick-family policy, which requires that students stay home from school if any individual in their family is sick with any potential COVID symptoms, the student was never present on campus when they became symptomatic," Hart wrote in a Monday letter to families.
Hart told TDN that the student had not been in the building since Oct. 14, which was a half day for teacher professional development.
Even though the school's "stringent sanitation routines" also reduce the risk of potential transmission from the case, Hart said in the letter that she decided to "take a proactive approach to mitigate risk" by moving K-6 classes to distance learning through Oct. 28.
Early Learning Programs will continue in-person as normal because there's no crossover with the elementary school, Hart said, as will grades 7-12. The only exception is for older students who have siblings in the affected elementary class, who will also move to distance learning during that period.
"This is beyond what is required by the local health department, but we have decided to err on the side of safety," Hart said in the letter.
She told TDN that while the Cowlitz County Health and Human Services Department only required that the students within a 6-to-8 foot radius of the affected student for more than 15 minutes would need to be tested and quarantined, the TCRS safety plan called for moving the entire 4th grade cohort to remote learning.
"However, we decided since there are multiple siblings from that class in other elementary classes, it would make everyone feel better to take a pause and ensure that there was no spread before resuming courses," Hart said. "We’re also trying to be very sensitive to our teachers and staff, who are working so hard in this period to mitigate risk while allowing for in-person instruction."
Three Rivers started the year in-person Sept. 2 for all grades. Hart said of the 275 students, only 20 or so had chosen to stay in distance learning.
Classes were canceled Monday to allow teachers to prep for remote learning and to distribute any necessary supplies to families, Hart said in the letter. Students at home will tune in using the school's SWIVL cameras, along with in-classroom Promethean smart boards and district-issued Chromebooks.
There were already teacher in-service days slated for Thursday and Friday, so students will have only five days of remote learning before returning to campus Oct. 29, Hart said in the letter.
"We are grateful to our students, families and staff for their diligence in adhering to our safety protocol in these challenging times," Hart said in the letter. "In-person instruction has been made possible for our students because of the cooperative spirit of our students, staff and families willing to do difficult, but necessary, things. We will keep working hard to ensure that our students have access to the best possible education."
Hart told TDN that the decision process from notification of the positive case to notifying parents and the community of the situation was fast, and that the "safety plans were definitely helpful."
"We also consulted with the health department and the infection prevention specialist that helped us write our safety plans," she said. "Our families and staff have been wonderful through this whole thing. They’re invested in having a safe option for in-person instruction, and they understand the need for caution."
Cowlitz County recorded a moderate level of COVID-19 activity for the second week in a row, with 54 new cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 30 to Oct. 13, according to the health department's weekly data report.
The state considers 25 to 75 new cases per 100,000 people in a two-week period a moderate level of COVID-19 activity, which several school districts used as a reopening benchmark. If rates remain in the moderate range for three consecutive weekly reports, the county health department would support expanding hybrid in-person learning to additional students, according to the report.
The county recorded 16 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing the total to 769. As of Friday, 598 of the cases were considered recovered, according to the health department. Two virus patients are currently hospitalized outside the county.
