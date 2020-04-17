You are the owner of this article.
Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Cowlitz County
Coronavirus CDC

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Local health officials Friday morning reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cowlitz County, bringing the total to 29. 

Two of the cases, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s, were never hospitalized and are recovering at home, according to the Cowlitz COVID-19 Incident Management Team. The third case, a man in his 50s, is hospitalized out of the area.  

There are no COVID-19 patients currently at PeaceHealth St. John, Randy Querin, hospital spokesman, said Friday

Health and Human Services is working to identify close contacts of the cases, who will be instructed to stay home for 14 days. 

“Cowlitz County residents should be proud of the sacrifices they’ve made to reduce the spread of COVID-19”,  Elaine Placido, county director of community services, said in a prepared statement.  “These three new cases show that we’re not out of the woods yet. Everyone should be asking themselves if they’re doing everything they can to stay safe and not getting complacent." 

This story will be expanded later today.

Concerned about COVID-19?

