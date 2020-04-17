Three new COVID-19 cases are Foster Farms workers; no link suspected

The first employee has already been staying home from work for 14 days, and no other cases have been connected to her, officials said, although IMT officials did not immediately know the timelines of the other cases. Officials said the situation could have been far worse had the employees not stayed home.

Despite such reassurances, scientists say that people infected with COVID-19 are contagious even before they show symptoms. So it was not clear why officials are cautiously optimistic the sick Foster Farms workers didn't pass the virus on to others before they felt ill. (This story will be expanded to address this question further later today.)

IMT spokesman Ralph Herrera also stressed that officials have a “high level of confidence” that there is no danger to the public from the food items processed at the plant. Workers there already use protective equipment when processing food, IMT members said.

All three patients and the company itself have been cooperative with the IMT, officials said.

Health and Human Services is working to identify close contacts of the cases, who will be instructed to stay home for 14 days. There are no COVID-19 patients currently at PeaceHealth St. John, Randy Querin, hospital spokesman, said Friday.

“Cowlitz County residents should be proud of the sacrifices they’ve made to reduce the spread of COVID-19”, Placido said earlier Friday in a prepared statement. “These three new cases show that we’re not out of the woods yet. Everyone should be asking themselves if they’re doing everything they can to stay safe and not getting complacent."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.