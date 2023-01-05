Three local writers to read at first WordFest of 2023

The first WordFest of 2023 kicks off from 6 to 8 p.m., Jan. 10 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Longview.

This regular gathering of readers and writers is free, open to the public and meets the second Tuesday of each month. An open mic follows the presentations.

Due to Covid, organizers recommend people be vaccinated and boosted if possible, and wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Local comedian Coree Spencer will present her activity book, "I’m Not OK, You’re Not OK," for people struggling with depression or anxiety. The book — which includes conversation enders and a punch card for canceled plans — is based on her own experience of using laughter to cope with mental health issues. “This book is like being with a hilarious friend who has no good advice but totally gets what you are going through,” she says.

Shirley Clukey of Woodland will be reading from her book "Dis-Membered: A Mormon Mom’s Memoir." This work-in-progress explains why Clukey joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at age 19 and why she left four decades later after her 20-year-old son came out as gay.

Hans Schaufus will read several of his annual Christmas letters, which he has penned since 1996. The letters are fiction and represent different settings in America, Europe and Latin America. Schaufus is originally from Baltimore, studied history in Mexico and worked for the Longview Public Library for 25 years.