Three injured in Thursday afternoon collision near Woodland

Three Portland residents were injured in a head-on collision on State Route 503 near McCracken Road near Woodland Thursday afternoon.

Aaron Pierce, 32, was taken by LifeFlight to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, according to the Washington State Patrol. He was in stable condition Friday morning, according to the hospital. His two passengers, Danielle Sabin, 35, and Christian Pickens, 14, also were taken to the hospital.

Pierce and Sabin weren't wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol. The driver of the second vehicle, Neil Brinson, 47, of Woodland was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Around 4 p.m., Pierce was driving a 1992 GMC Jimmy northbound on SR 503 when he crossed the center line near mile post 52 and struck Brinson's truck head-on, according to the state patrol. It's unknown why he crossed the center lane or if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Charges are under investigation, according to the patrol.

The crash briefly closed both directions of the highway near McCracken Road. The highway fully reopened at about 7:15 p.m., according the Washington Department of Transportation.

