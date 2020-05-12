Three injured in three-car crash on I-5 in Longview Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Salem man is facing vehicular assault and felony drug offense charges after a crash on Interstate 5 in Longview early Tuesday morning that injured three people, including a toddler, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Felix Pulido Cervantes, 47, was driving northbound when the car in front of him slowed down and he struck it from behind, according to WSP. A third vehicle traveling behind Cervantes then struck him.

Four people from Onalaska were in the third vehicle. The driver, a 46-year-old woman, was not injured. But her three passengers were. Jose A. Chagollan Zaragosa, 47, was taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center along with a 15-year-old and a 2-year old. All four were wearing seat belts. Their car was totaled.

Cervantes was driving alone and was not injured, according to WSP. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault, felony drug possession and possession with intent.

A Longview man was driving the first car Cervantes hit. He was not injured.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to WSP.

