Three injured in Sunday crash east of Woodland; drugs or alcohol believed to be a factor

Three people were injured in a crash Sunday afternoon on State Route 503 east of Woodland, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Tessana Burkett, 26, of Woodland was driving northbound on State Route (SR) 503 when she crossed the center line and collided with a vehicle driving southbound, according to the state patrol. The second vehicle went off the roadway, rolled onto its side and caught fire.

The second vehicle’s driver and passenger, Samuel Hammond, 46, of Vancouver, and Angela Lingo-Davis, 42, of Washougal, were injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

Burkett also was injured and taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center.

All three were wearing seatbelts, according to the state patrol.

According to the report, drugs or alcohol were involved and the cause of the crash is under investigation. Charges against Burkett are pending.

