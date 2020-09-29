 Skip to main content
Three injured in multiple car crash Sunday north of Castle Rock
Three injured in multiple car crash Sunday north of Castle Rock

A Sunday car crash involving several vehicles following each other too closely on Interstate 5 north of Castle Rock sent three people to the hospital with injuries, according to Washington State Patrol. 

The accident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at milepost 53 near the Cowlitz Public Shooting Range. A disabled vehicle in the left lane of southbound I-5 caused three drivers to stop. A fourth vehicle, driven by Longview resident Marcel Goulet, was unable to stop and collided with one of the other cars, according to a WSP news release. In a sort of domino effect, the collision pushed the car into the other two stopped vehicles. 

Two more vehicles driven by Sara Secora of Battle Ground and Patrick Peralta of Vancouver, respectively, crashed into the line-up. A seventh driver Tayler Walters of Battle Ground, swerved around those cars then crashed into Goulet's vehicle, according to the release. 

Secora, Peralta and Walters were taken to the hospital for injuries, according to the release. Troopers cited Goulet, Secora and Peralta for following too closely. 

