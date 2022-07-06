Three Democratic August primary candidates to hold forum Friday in Kelso

Three Democratic candidates in the Aug. 2 primary are scheduled to hold a forum Friday in Kelso.

U.S. House of Representatives District 3 candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Skamania, is slated to be at the event, which is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kelso Senior Center at 106 Eighth Ave. Northwest.

Perez is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, and seven other candidates.

Also scheduled at the event are two Democratic candidates running for position 2 of Washington state's Legislative District 19: Cara Cusack, who prefers the Democratic party, and Jon-Eric Hegstad, who prefers the Progressive Democratic party, according to the Cowlitz County online voters' guide. Both are running against incumbent Rep. Joel McEntire, R-Cathlamet.

The event is sponsored by Lower Columbia Indivisible.