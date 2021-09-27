Three Cowlitz County projects share $1.1 million in state salmon money

Logs change the flow of the creek, creating riffles and pools, which give salmon more varied habitat, a press release said. Germany Creek is used by steelhead trout, along with coho and Chinook salmon, all threatened species under the federal Endangered Species Act.

The Cowlitz Conservation District will contribute $39,000 in state grant and donations of labor and materials to the project, which is in its first stage of five planned stages.

Restoration on the South Fork Toutle River has been ongoing, since the river was cleared in 1980 by a violent mudflow caused by the eruption of Mount St. Helens.

The grant will be used to begin restoring the Brownell reach area of the South Fork Toutle River, and will include finalizing the project design, planting the area, and installing tree root wads and logs in the river and its floodplain.

“The goal is to jumpstart the establishment of mature floodplain forests,” according to the project description.

Plants for the project will be grown by Toutle Lake High School students and enhancement group staff. The Lower Columbia Fisheries Enhancement Group will contribute $140,500 in donations of labor and materials.