Three-alarm fire hits Longview home early Saturday

Longview fire on Saturday, Aug. 6

Fire crews work to put out a blaze in the early morning of Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 Curtis Lane in Longview.

 Longview Fire Department, Contributed

An early morning house fire on Saturday required three additional calls for backup, north of Mint Valley Elementary School in Longview.

A pet cat died, but no people were injured, reports the Longview Fire Department, after firefighters battled a blaze at 11 Curtis Lane for about an hour before the fire was considered under control.

Longview police arrived on scene first, after emergency crews received a 12:45 a.m. report of a residential structure fire, and confirmed residents were out of the building and evacuated neighbors.

Within about 10 minutes, Longview fire crews called for backup when the scene was considered a second-alarm fire, the department reports. By 1:05 a.m., firefighters were forced to withdraw from the house as the blaze grew.

At 1:19 a.m., crews from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue and Cowlitz County Fire District 5 in Kalama arrived when the incident was considered a three-alarm fire. The fire was controlled by 1:42 a.m., and crews were on scene as of 4 a.m., according to a press release.

Damages are expected to cost over $200,000, but the fire did not spread to other properties, states the release.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

