Thousands of Seattle-to-Portland cyclists to pass through Cowlitz County this weekend

Thousands of cyclists are headed to Cowlitz County this weekend as part of the 43rd edition of a roughly 200-mile bike ride from Seattle to Portland.

This weekend marks the first time in three summers that the race, called Seattle to Portland, or STP, has been held after pausing during the pandemic, and organizers say about 5,500 cyclists are registered.

The race kicks off at 5 a.m. Saturday for one-day riders and 5:30 a.m. for two-day riders at the University of Washington in Seattle, and follows a 206-mile trek south, with local stops in Lexington, Castle Rock and St. Helens, before ending at 7 p.m. Sunday at Holladay Park in Portland.

Paul Tolmé is a member of Seattle's Cascade Bike Club, which organizes the race. He said one-day riders could hit Longview around 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, while two-day riders could arrive around 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tolmé said groups of around 100 cyclists will go across the Lewis and Clark Bridge Sunday with "motorized escorts" at differing times. He said cyclists are stopped before the bridge until a large group forms to chaperone them across to ensure safety. He said some delays are possible, and asked motorists to "be patient with the good folks on bicycles" in what he called "an iconic Pacific Northwest event."

The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management announced riders will also be on West Side Highway and Industrial Way and asked motorists to be patient and careful.

Riders can stay overnight at locations across the route, including at Centralia College where they can camp for free.

At mile 146, riders can stop from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Park in Lexington for a place to rest, free food and sports drinks and medical and mechanic support. At mile 176.7, riders can find the same amenities from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday or 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the St. Helens Elementary School.

The race also offers what organizers call "mini stops" in Winlock, Vader and Castle Rock where cyclists can buy food, use self-service first aid kits and talk to a mechanic. The Castle Rock stops is at mile 139 and is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Castle Rock High School.

Unofficial stops, like lemonade stands, also pop up along the route, organizers say.