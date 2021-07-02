Thousands flock to Lake Sacajawea for return of Go 4th Festival

The smell of fried food, excited shouts of kids on carnival rides, country music and general buzz of thousands of people talking filled the air Friday afternoon at Lake Sacajawea, the first day of the Go 4th Festival.
Longview’s annual Independence Day celebration kicked off Friday with a carnival, vendors and entertainment. Organizers and attendees cheered the event’s return after it was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The three-day festival is Cowlitz County’s first major event since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and comes just days after Washington lifted most COVID-19-related restrictions.
Just across Nichols Boulevard, Rachelle Nugent watched her kids Maliyah and Seven Fletcher spin around on one of the carnival rides set up in front of R.A. Long High School.
Nugent said she’d been attending Go 4th since she was a kid and was excited to come this year for the first time in three years.
“The kids were definitely excited about the carnival, I was excited to see family and friends,” Nugent said.
Eight-year-old Seven said his favorite ride was the horror house and his sister Maliyah, 10, said she enjoyed the roller coaster.
Across Nichols Boulevard, hundreds of people, most mask-less, wandered through the more than 100 market vendors along the lake, offering everything from stuffed animals to clothes to phone cases.
At the end of the row of food trucks and tents along Hemlock Plaza, Kona Ice co-owner Kelli McCulloch served up colorful cups of shave ice. McCulloch said Friday morning and early afternoon was slow and she hoped business would pick up throughout the weekend. This year is the first time the shave ice truck has been at Go Fourth, she said.
“We’re glad we got in this year after such a bad year last year,” McCulloch said.
While waiting to order from Kona Ice, Kelso resident Zareck Cass said it was nice to attend the festival after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. Cass said he felt fine being around the crowd of people.
“I’ve been here almost every year,” he said. “It’s nice to be back out.”
Go 4th Committee Marketplace Chair Cindy Fickett said there were 128 market vendors, down from about 195 in 2019. Many new vendors signed up this year, and several regular vendors couldn’t come back, she said.
Fickett said the committee opened up vendor applications in April, rather than the usual January, because it was uncertain if the event would be held this year.
“I really missed it last year,” she said. “I’m ecstatic, stayed up day and night to get it ready, very happy.”
Lead organizer Arleen Hubble said everything was going smoothly early Friday afternoon. She said she was proud of the committee, which organized the event in three months instead of 10.