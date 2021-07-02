Thousands flock to Lake Sacajawea for return of Go 4th Festival

At the end of the row of food trucks and tents along Hemlock Plaza, Kona Ice co-owner Kelli McCulloch served up colorful cups of shave ice. McCulloch said Friday morning and early afternoon was slow and she hoped business would pick up throughout the weekend. This year is the first time the shave ice truck has been at Go Fourth, she said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re glad we got in this year after such a bad year last year,” McCulloch said.

While waiting to order from Kona Ice, Kelso resident Zareck Cass said it was nice to attend the festival after more than a year of pandemic restrictions. Cass said he felt fine being around the crowd of people.

“I’ve been here almost every year,” he said. “It’s nice to be back out.”

Volunteers sought for Lake Sacajawea clean-up Monday After the tents and rides are gone from Lake Sacajawea, the Go 4th Festival Committee is looking for volunteers Monday morning to help clean u…

Go 4th Committee Marketplace Chair Cindy Fickett said there were 128 market vendors, down from about 195 in 2019. Many new vendors signed up this year, and several regular vendors couldn’t come back, she said.

Fickett said the committee opened up vendor applications in April, rather than the usual January, because it was uncertain if the event would be held this year.

“I really missed it last year,” she said. “I’m ecstatic, stayed up day and night to get it ready, very happy.”