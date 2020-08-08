Though some worry persists, Grant's at the Monticello fares well despite pandemic

“I could have kept everyone if I still had the amount of people who came in (before) coming in. … Without that, and because everyone has to be in the same household, I can’t have my staff,” Hauser said. (State mandate requires only those from the same household are allowed to sit at the same table indoors.)

The Regent’s outdoor beer garden sits 15 to 20. But that’s a far cry from the 325-person capacity the restaurant used to have, or even the 150-person limit in place under current state restrictions.

“We were running all the time. Everything was going great until this,” she said.

Last week Hauser saw eight guests on Wednesday and 12 on Thursday.

“It’s difficult for us like it is for everyone else. … We are one day at a time, literally,” Hauser said. “We might have to close, as well. The pandemic might kill us like it has a few others.”

Hauser and Millard said to-go orders dominate most of their sales, and that's helped turn enough profit to keep the business going.

"Not being able to open fully is just hard on us businesses," Millard said. "It's just awful. It will put so many out of business."