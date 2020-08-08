Though some worry persists, Grant's at the Monticello fares well despite pandemic

Drive by the historic Monticello Hotel during happy hour and, at first look, the restaurant in the south wing appears almost untouched by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masked servers cater to each of the 16 tables at Grant’s, an upscale eatery at the hotel. Customers bask in the sun sipping signature cocktails and snacking on appetizers.
Not visible during the full-patio happy hours are the obstacles owner Grant Hadler has overcome so far in the pandemic. Like countless other local and national restaurants, Hadler said his restaurant has struggled through state-mandated business closures and uncertain economic conditions spurred by the coronavirus.
Like many other restaurant owners, he says surviving the pandemic is a “day by day” fight. Although Grant’s is making about 75% of its usual sales — a much higher percentage than most restaurants are pulling in — Hadler knows a successful business one day could be closed the next.
“It is a challenge not knowing what will happen next week, not knowing if the rules and regulations will change and shut us down again,” said Hadler, who opened his restaurant in the Monticello 11 months ago.
According to Yelp’s June Economic Impact Report, the restaurant industry reflects the highest total business closures during the pandemic. As of July 10, nearly 26,000 restaurants have closed. At least 60% of those closures — about 15,700 establishments — closed permanently.
Hadler suspects he has been able to hang on with flourishing happy hours for three reasons: timing, staffing and reputation.
Among the most successful strategies at Grant’s was waiting to reopen once the state-mandated closure lifted. (Restaurants could open for 50% capacity once Cowlitz County entered Phase 2 on May 23.)
“A lot of places opened right off the bat, as soon as (the state) said bars and restaurants could open. We kind of sat back and waited,” he said.
Hadler and his chef, Beau Fennelly used the two-week wait time to bring staff back and train them to work with the state’s new safety rules.
All but four of the restaurant’s original workers returned, despite the potential to make more money on unemployment benefits. (The federal aid program that provided an additional $600 a week for unemployment benefits ended July 25.)
The extra wait also allowed the restaurant to reopen to more favorable weather, making outdoor seating a popular option with guests. The patio seating has helped recoup some of the spots lost inside to capacity limits, Hadler said.
The Cowlitz Economic Development Council recently launched an effort to make it easier for businesses to apply for sidewalk sales and outdoor seating permits. CEDC Community Engagement Coordinator Lindsey Cope said Longview and Kelso acted fast to update city policies and help businesses.
“In the current climate, with the existing regulations … it has become almost impossible, if not just plain impossible, for a small business to continue to operate at such decreased capacity while maintaining staff indoors. It’s just not viable,” Cope said. “If you can take the capacity and you can extend it outside with social distancing, it makes the general public feel safer … and it’s allowing them to open up (more) ... so they can inch closer to, at the very least, a break-even line.”
Hadler said he’s making about three-quarters of his usual sales due to the capacity limits. He would rake in closer to 50% of the usual if he didn't have outdoor seating, he estimated.
Other restaurant owners say the capacity limit slashed their sales. Dana Millard, owner of the Pancake House, said she's making about half of what she's used to. The diner doesn't offer outdoor seating.
"That hurts because I have a lot of my employees back," but she's making less to cover payroll bills, Millard said.
Millard received a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the federal Small Business Administration. She said that helped her stay afloat, but "now that I'm out, that it's gone, I don't know. Time will tell."
Kim Hauser, manager at the Regent in Longview, said her restaurant is making one-eighth in sales what it used to. She could only afford to hire back three of the nine servers at the restaurant.
“I could have kept everyone if I still had the amount of people who came in (before) coming in. … Without that, and because everyone has to be in the same household, I can’t have my staff,” Hauser said. (State mandate requires only those from the same household are allowed to sit at the same table indoors.)
The Regent’s outdoor beer garden sits 15 to 20. But that’s a far cry from the 325-person capacity the restaurant used to have, or even the 150-person limit in place under current state restrictions.
“We were running all the time. Everything was going great until this,” she said.
Last week Hauser saw eight guests on Wednesday and 12 on Thursday.
“It’s difficult for us like it is for everyone else. … We are one day at a time, literally,” Hauser said. “We might have to close, as well. The pandemic might kill us like it has a few others.”
Hauser and Millard said to-go orders dominate most of their sales, and that's helped turn enough profit to keep the business going.
"Not being able to open fully is just hard on us businesses," Millard said. "It's just awful. It will put so many out of business."
Grant’s decided against offering take-out. Hadler said he and his wife tried it at the beginning of the closures, but the restaurant’s cuisine is not meant for Styrofoam containers.
Fennelly, Grant's chef, said the restaurant also has the advantage of reputation. He and Hadler worked together at The Silver Star in Longview for several years, and their old customers come into Grant's because they know the owners.
"Grant has a huge following. Everyone in town knows him," Fennelly said. "Whether they come to see Grant and his witty sense of humor, or they want to enjoy a cocktail," the restaurant sees a lot of business from returning customers.
Grant's is also still pulling in new customers, Hadler said.
“We were only open six months” before the shutdown, Hadler said. “That’s not much time to shine. … It’s not enough time to build a base. ... There are still untapped people who haven't come in to try it but want to."
Building a customer base during the pandemic isn't easy, but it's not impossible. New customers have helped Lynn Stephens nearly double the average sales of Lynn's Catering and Cafe on 14th Avenue in Longview.
"We are just so busy every day. I would have never guessed it," Stephens said. "I thought it would go the other way. ... The community, I think, really focused on supporting small business. I think all around town they've done a good job."
Millard at the Pancake House said her customers are a big reason she's been able to weather the storm so far.
"I appreciate all of my loyal customers because I think they (eat here) a lot of times just to support us,” Millard said.
Hadler said he worries what will happen in fall, when the weather turns and outdoor seating is no longer pleasant. His lease includes the ballroom in the Monticello, so he’s considered adding more seating there. He could also use a “speakeasy” in the north wing of the hotel.
Neither of those locations can offer the same atmosphere of the main restaurant, though.
“Our biggest fear now is what’s going to happen in October,” Hadler said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.