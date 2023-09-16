If you’re looking for adventure and exploration, perhaps Medford should be your next travel destination.

Medford’s annual Heart of the Rogue festival was given a top honor in the 2023 Sunset Magazine travel awards. It was singled out as one of six best “Adventures and Explorations” in the western United States.

The festival “showcases local artists, musicians, businesses, wineries, breweries, and even features a Bikes N Brews ride as well as a Boston Qualifying marathon,” according to a Travel Medford news release.

This year’s festival falls on Oct. 13-14, the same weekend that an annular solar eclipse will be visible in southern Oregon. Nearby Klamath Falls will also host a festival that weekend, Eclipse Fest 2023.

“We are truly honored to receive this accolade from Sunset Magazine as part of the 2023 Sunset Travel Awards,” T.J. Holmes, senior vice president at Travel Medford said in the news release. “This achievement reflects the hard work of our entire team, the rich diversity of the Rogue Valley and the collaboration with 20 community organizations that made the festival a success. We remain committed to our mission of sharing the extraordinary experiences this region has to offer with visitors.”

Oregon dominated the Sunset Magazine Travel Awards’ “Adventures and Explorations” category this year. Three of the six honorees in the category were Oregon experiences. In addition to the Heart of the Rogue Festival, “astro tourism” (aka stargazing) in central Oregon and “hiking and biking” in Hood River were singled out for awards.

Portland’s Japanese Garden was awarded a “Best Nature Experience” honor in the 2023 awards as well.