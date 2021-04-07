Third Avenue ramps to close for construction in Longview

The on- and off-ramps at the State Route 432/State Route 411 (Third Avenue) interchange in Longview will be closed several nights next week for construction, according to the city of Longview.

A contractor is scheduled to grade the shoulders and install traffic loops at the off-ramp and grind and pave portions of the on-ramp. The schedule is weather dependent.

The off-ramp shoulder will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The off-ramp will be closed from 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday and the on-ramp will be closed those same hours Tuesday and Wednesday.

The on-ramp will also be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, April 16, to 5 a.m. Sunday, April 18.

Traffic will be detoured around the closures. To avoid delays, drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

