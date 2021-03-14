'There is always help': Adelina Machuca Santiago overcomes barriers to help others succeed

Adelina Machuca Santiago always worked hard for her education. In her childhood she walked miles to get to school in Mexico, and at Lower Columbia College she persevered through domestic violence, language barriers and financial hardship that at times made graduation seem like a distant dream.
She found support and success at LCC, and with help from instructors and grants like the Student Success Fund, she graduated into a community health worker role for Youth and Family Link.
“The best thing is to be tough and ask for help because there is always help in there,” she said. “Just focus on one thing at a time and that’s the only way to get it. And don’t withdraw.”
Today, The Daily News and Lower Columbia College Foundation are launching the sixth annual Students in Need fundraising drive to help support students like Machuca Santiago.
Machuca Santiago grew up in Oaxaca, Mexico, with no electricity, running water, or healthcare. Her passion and desire for an education and a better life were so strong that she first walked five hours twice a week to attend high school, then immigrated to the United States in 2012 and enrolled at Lower Columbia College.
She still needed to draw on her deep well of passion, however. As she worked her way through school, studying in the day and cleaning motels at night, she faced learning English, survived domestic abuse and fought in court to keep custody of her children.
“It was a big challenge. I didn’t have an easy time in school,” she said. “It wasn’t easy but the only thing I literally promised to myself was I’m not going to give up and withdraw because things are difficult, or I will end up cleaning again.”
Machuca Santiago breezed through two quarters in English as a Second Language, then graduated from the High School 21+ program in the spring of 2014. She jumped into college summer quarter, but struggled to adapt.
“I was not successful my first quarter, but I did not give up,” she said. “Since 2012, I haven’t stopped.”
Her ex-partner did not want her to be in school. He tried to make sure Machuca Santiago failed her tests and “managed every penny.” She didn’t have a license, so sometimes she walked the hour from the Highlands to LCC.
“I thought if I walked so many hours when I was in high school in Mexico, I can walk one hour here to go to college,” she said, adding that she wanted to encourage her children to value education.
Machuca Santiago also had trouble writing essays, because while what she wanted to say was clear in her head, translating it into English was difficult because English is “a whole mix of other languages.”
But she found instructors at LCC who supported her, and the grants she received from the Student Success Fund let her keep working toward her goal. Machuca Santiago said the funds “helped me when I struggled the most, when I really needed it.”
“At the end of the quarter if you can’t pass the test and you have to repeat the quarter, you lose other grants and you can run out of funds,” she said. “But Student Success comes in and helps you when you feel like you couldn’t support yourself or that you have to withdraw because you can’t handle the payments.”
It all paid off when in the summer of 2018, she graduated with an associate degree in Medical Office Administration and certificates in Community Health and Wellness Advocacy and Health Occupations Core for the Healthcare Worker.
Machuca Santiago works for Youth and Family Link as a Health Care Coordinator. She manages over 100 cases, connecting Hispanics, Micronesians, Guatemalans, Salvadorians, Filipinos, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans and Native Americans in the community to services.
Machuca Santiago said many of the families ask her how she became so successful, and she points them to LCC. ESL courses are $25 a quarter, and she said it’s the best starting point.
“Now that I work for the community I see there’s so much help. You just need to ask for it,” she said.
Machuca Santiago said she planned to donate to the Students in Need fundraiser its an investment to make a difference.
“It’s a good investment for students, it’s a good investment for families in need, it’s a good investment for the children who will be the future of the world,” she said. “I know a lot of people have a good heart and they know the struggles of life right now, especially in the pandemic. I see the solidarity of everyone who can help and support, and I’m more than happy to donate, too.”
“One penny can make a difference,” she added. “One dollar can make the difference. We can make the difference if we push ourselves to do so.”
To donate to Students in Need, visit tdn.com/students.