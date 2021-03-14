'There is always help': Adelina Machuca Santiago overcomes barriers to help others succeed

“At the end of the quarter if you can’t pass the test and you have to repeat the quarter, you lose other grants and you can run out of funds,” she said. “But Student Success comes in and helps you when you feel like you couldn’t support yourself or that you have to withdraw because you can’t handle the payments.”

It all paid off when in the summer of 2018, she graduated with an associate degree in Medical Office Administration and certificates in Community Health and Wellness Advocacy and Health Occupations Core for the Healthcare Worker.

Machuca Santiago works for Youth and Family Link as a Health Care Coordinator. She manages over 100 cases, connecting Hispanics, Micronesians, Guatemalans, Salvadorians, Filipinos, Puerto Ricans, Venezuelans and Native Americans in the community to services.

Machuca Santiago said many of the families ask her how she became so successful, and she points them to LCC. ESL courses are $25 a quarter, and she said it’s the best starting point.

“Now that I work for the community I see there’s so much help. You just need to ask for it,” she said.

Machuca Santiago said she planned to donate to the Students in Need fundraiser its an investment to make a difference.