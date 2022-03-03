The Three Rivers Christian School community raises funds for friends in Ukraine

Shortly after the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Longview's Three Rivers Christian School began raising money and awareness to aid a group of four teen centers in the country.

Three Rivers Superintendent Erin Hart and other school leaders launched a fundraiser effort Feb. 24 for Young Life Ukraine. Over the course of a few days, the school community raised $15,000 to be provided directly to the NGO (Non-Governmental Organization).

Three Rivers first got connected with Young Life Ukraine in spring 2019 for one of Three Rivers' regular international expeditions. The school group flew in through Kyiv and spent the majority of their time in Lviv and Chernivtsi, a city near the southern borders with Romania and Moldova.

"On social media there's been about 30 people that I keep in touch with," said Bobbie Jo Gushman, a Three Rivers graduate who was on the Ukraine trip during her senior year. "I can't imagine having family over there or what it feels like to have those even closer connections."

Young Life Ukraine is a local subset of the Young Life Former Soviet Union, a church-backed group of teen centers and clubs which has been operating for 30 years in Russia and other countries across eastern Europe.

Staff and students at Three Rivers became especially close to Yana Reviuk, a young woman who served as the translator between the two groups of students. Hart and other leaders at the school sponsored Yana's visa so she could come to Kelso and teach at Three Rivers for the fall semester in 2019.

Yana lived with Hart while she was working at the school and visited Gushman and other Three Rivers graduates across the country. Hart was invited to attend Yana's wedding last year. Although she was unable to go to the wedding, Hart has one of the wedding photos on display in her home.

"There were all these families we had that wanted to do something because these are real people. Yana was in their kid's classroom cracking jokes, and it broadens the perspective when there are people that you know over there," Hart said.

People from Three Rivers were regularly in touch with Yana and others in the month leading up to Russia's invasion. Hart said she'd made an offer to Yana and her husband to come to the U.S. in early February but they wanted to stay in the Ukraine.

"It's their home and they don't want to let it go or lose it to invaders," Hart said.

Their communications have continued since the war began. As the Young Life buildings were changed into food and support centers for fleeing Ukrainians, Three Rivers quickly launched the fundraiser to support them. At least one of the four centers reportedly was turned into a makeshift bomb shelter, based on recent Instagram posts.

The fundraiser ended at noon Monday because Hart wanted to make sure they could get the money directly to Young Life without running into any technological hurdles. Hart said the donations were able to make it through this week and they weren't sure what the future holds for other fundraisers or aid that could be sent to the increasingly war-torn nation.

In the last update to Young Life Ukraine's website Wednesday, the group said all their staff is safe but "we have received reports of loss of life from family and the greater Young Life Ukraine community."

"They're so motivated by their faith to stay and fight and serve whoever they can over there. Seeing how emboldened they are in the face of severe hardship... it's kind of mind-boggling," Gushman said.

