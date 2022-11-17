The Rocket Man lands in Longview: Elton John tribute show to play Columbia Theatre

The Rocket Man is coming to Longview next week.

No, not the original Rocket Man, but a sequin-wearing, piano-playing, “Daniel”-singing Elton John double who is set to perform all the classics a young John would sing on Friday, Nov. 25 at the Columbia Theatre in Longview.

Rus Anderson is literally John’s double. He stood in for the six-time-Grammy-Award-winning singer during the promo video for John’s “Farwell Yellow Brick Road” world tour, which began in 2018.

If to go What: "The Rocket Man Show" When: 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25 Where: Columbia Theatre, 1231 Vandercook Way, Longview Cost: $33 over the phone or at the box office, or $36.50 online. Info: 360-575-8499 or www.columbiatheatre.com

He says he was hand-picked by the singer himself to portray his younger version, and Anderson’s “The Rock Man” show got him noticed.

Growing up in Scotland, Anderson was surrounded by music, he said. His father sang and played guitar and Anderson was gifted a keyboard at age 4.

Anderson moved to Florida in 2003. While singing at local bars and restaurants, he said audiences would say he looked like a young John, sparking his formation of tours in the singer’s honor in 2009.

Anderson said his current performances include “a really extravagant and colorful show that is more of a rock musical.”

He doesn’t call himself an impersonator, but an artist playing tribute to the three-time-Tony-Award-winning singer by imitating his moves and voice. Like young John, Anderson was a soccer player and he said the similar background translates to John-like movements on stage.

“...I think the essence of Elton is really what is important for me to capture on stage,” he said.

Plus, the costumes are handmade by his wife, who Anderson said pays attention to each meticulous detail to emulate exact wardrobe copies, like a Bob Mackie feather design John wore around 1974. Anderson wears platform boots and large sunglasses.

Anderson was also featured on the music competition “Clash of the Cover Bands” on E! which aired in December and said he has another, yet-to-be-announced project in the works with John.

He encourages people to come to the performance — which could be 90-minutes to two-hours long — because the audience has a huge part in the show.

“Oh, well I’d say mate, you’ve got to see the show for the nonstop amazing music, obviously, the extravagant costumes and theatrics, and especially the relationship we all develop in the theater,” he said. “We all become like this one huge force, singing, dancing around in your seats. It’s really a good time.”