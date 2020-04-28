The return to normal: How much will fear and caution rule the day?

On a sunny day last weekend, a steady stream of walkers, runners and bikers flowed around Lake Sacajawea. Large groups of family members or friends chatted loudly, enjoying the nice weather.
Some kept their distance. Others wore masks. Still, it would be easy to forget the threat of a global pandemic.
More than five weeks after ordering a shutdown of most businesses and public activities to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jay Inslee has started easing up on things like private construction and day trips to public lands. But he made it clear during a press conference Monday that the state may have to “maintain plenty of restrictions after May 4.”
As the state “flattens the curve” and activities resume, people are starting to ask: How do we get back to normal? What will be “the new normal?” And will fear continue to suppress social and business life?
Actions taken so far have worked to slow the spread, said Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. With that success in mind, the state has reached a point where “some nuance should be allowed” in the restrictions, instead of a blanket closure.
“We’ve got to start planning for coming back out of this at some point, but without a plan it could be really detrimental,” Sprague said. “The worst thing I could see happening is if we slam back into gear and then have to pull back again. I think that would be really bad for all of us.”
Jennifer Leach, Longview School Board member, said she felt bad for businesses that have been hurt by the closures. However, it’s important to not reopen everything in a hurry. The decision should be based on science, not politics or emotion, she said.
“It’s up to Gov. Inslee, and he’s taking advice from those who understand viruses,” Leach said. “Right now, they’re saying if this is a basketball game, the virus had been ahead and now we’re at a tie.”
The virus has infected more than 13,500 people in Washington and killed 749. The number of cases in Cowlitz County stands at 39 with no deaths. However, officials are grappling with a cluster of nine cases at Foster Farms in Kelso.
Longview resident James Harmon, 49, called the Foster Farms outbreak “crazy” as he stood outside Fred Meyer this week wearing a mask and gloves.
“I was hoping (the coronavirus) would just kind of blow over town, but I guess not,” he said.
He’s not scared, but he’s being “cautious,” he said. He’s most worried about older people and young kids.
Cathy Fessy, who lives in Longview, said she also was concerned about the Foster Farms outbreak because “everyone knows someone who works” for the chicken processing plant.
Nonetheless, she said she would feel confident getting a haircut, if salons were allowed to reopen, because of the relatively few number of cases in Cowlitz County.
“Really, nothing has changed all that much (in my life),” Fessy said. “I’m a home care aide, so I’m still working. The biggest change is I have to wear PPE.”
Shutdown measures have helped slow the spread of COVID-19 but have forced as many as 1 million Washingtonians to apply for unemployment. Between March 8 and April 11, almost 7,300 Cowlitz County residents filed initial unemployment claims, or about 12% of the county’s labor force.
Major local industries continued to work as “essential” employers, however, and Boeing in recent weeks has stepped up production.
Kelso City Manager Andy Hamilton last week said he is projecting a $1 million shortfall in city revenue for this year due to major reductions in sales tax related to business closures. When asked on Monday if it could be even higher than that, Hamilton responded, “I can’t say ‘No,’ but I hope it’s not ‘Yes,’ either.”
Kurt Sacha, Longview city manager, said on Monday that he is working on revenue shortfall projections this week. Kelso’s operating budget is about a third the size of Longview’s. When asked if Longview’s shortfall, therefore, could be about $3 million, Sacha responded, “I’m thinking it might be more than that.”
State Republican lawmakers last week released a plan to “restart the economy.” The plan urges Inslee to create a task force and allow operations to resume in industries that are low-risk or related to health, environmental protection, caregiving or business assistance.
In addition, it asks for a moratorium on state-agency rulemaking not related to COVID-19, sales and business and occupation tax exemptions for small businesses and state government assistance for small businesses that did not qualify for federal assistance.
When it comes to school functions, however, a return to normalcy in time for proms and graduations seems increasingly unlikely. And it’s unclear how fall classes could be affected.
Mike Haas, Kelso School Board member, said it’s “hard for me to imagine” people attending large graduation ceremonies, even if restrictions were lifted in time.
“The world has dealt (the class of 2020) a challenging hand to play,” he said. “I think in some ways they’ll be the ones who come out of this smarter and tougher, but it’s very hard for them. They’re missing so much in the spring of the senior year.”
Longview physician Rich Kirkpatrick said he’d like to open everything up, but at the same time remind people to continue washing their hands and put people who are at risk under continued isolation. He said he supports limits on people “in a smaller capacity,” such as spacing tables out at restaurants.
Rainier Mayor Jerry Cole said people will be “cautious” as they return to normal activities. They likely will continue good hand washing techniques and may even continue to wear masks.
One way to reassure people would be to test the temperature of employees or customers every day, Cole said.
“I’d be willing to have my temperature taken to go to the restaurant or the movies,” he said.
Sacha, Longview’s city manager, said what he misses most is going out for a meal with his wife or celebrating family functions with his grandchildren. Lifting restrictions on these activities should happen in phases, he said.
“Movies and restaurants, which oftentimes can be likened to places with large gatherings, I’m not sure we’re ready for that yet,” Sacha said. “But that’s a far cry from two golfers going out together and playing nine holes, practicing social distancing. Or fishermen on the banks of the Columbia River, allowing ample distance between one another.”
As things reopen, younger generations may be more comfortable in crowds, said Sacha, who is in his mid-60s. Older generations, which are more at risk for COVID-19, may be more cautious.
“I tend to be a bit more cautious about that. If someone gave me a pair of Seahawk tickets or tickets for a Mariner game next week, I probably wouldn’t be ready to go yet” even if it were permitted, Sacha said.
Sprague, president of the economic development council, said some social norms may be gone for good, such as handshaking. And retail stores may permanently leave up clear partitions.
“We will get out on the other side, but I think we should be mindful of our actions and how they influence potentially the health of others,” he said. “As a society, I think we need to use these past few weeks as an example of, ‘OK, we have to change our behaviors. If we want to be able to continue as a society, we may have to be doing things a little bit different.’ “
TDN reporters Alex Bruell, Katie Fairbanks, Marissa Heffernan and Mallory Gruben contributed to this report.
