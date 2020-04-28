The return to normal: How much will fear and caution rule the day?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On a sunny day last weekend, a steady stream of walkers, runners and bikers flowed around Lake Sacajawea. Large groups of family members or friends chatted loudly, enjoying the nice weather.

Some kept their distance. Others wore masks. Still, it would be easy to forget the threat of a global pandemic.

More than five weeks after ordering a shutdown of most businesses and public activities to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jay Inslee has started easing up on things like private construction and day trips to public lands. But he made it clear during a press conference Monday that the state may have to “maintain plenty of restrictions after May 4.”

As the state “flattens the curve” and activities resume, people are starting to ask: How do we get back to normal? What will be “the new normal?” And will fear continue to suppress social and business life?

Actions taken so far have worked to slow the spread, said Ted Sprague, president of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. With that success in mind, the state has reached a point where “some nuance should be allowed” in the restrictions, instead of a blanket closure.