The parade marches on: Go 4th Parade continues after pandemic-induced hiatus

Day two of the Go 4th Festival kicked off with appropriate fanfare as people lined the streets for Longview’s Independence Day Parade on Saturday morning.
The parade returned this year after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of all Go 4th events in 2020.
The parade began on the corner of 14th Avenue and Broadway Street and traveled around the Civic Center passing by the Longview Public Library and Monticello Hotel before turning onto Washington Way where it finished on Kessler Boulevard where much of the Go 4th Festival’s activities take place.
Red, white and blue were predominantly featured throughout the parade by various groups as with any parade celebrating the Fourth.
The parade featured representatives from numerous local groups that tossed candy for kids to chase after and fill their goodie bags with. Multiple local organizations took part in the parade including a number of local dance clubs and studios that stopped in strategic spots for choreographed dance routines to impress the crowd and the judges. There was even a proposal as Spencer Boudreau, who was in the parade to support his campaign for a seat on the Longview City Council, proposed to his girlfriend directly in front of the judges.
Kathleen Meschke and Vickie Rhodes served as judges for the parade, something they’ve said they’ve done for about the last decade.
“We love to do this, this is like the highlight of the year,” Meschke said.
Meschke and Rhodes said they try to pick out specific things to be on the lookout for when judges parade participants.
“We go through the night before and decided what we’re going to look for so we have some kind of scoring rubric,” Meschke said.
This year, there were multiple things the judges kept their eyes on. Rhodes said “patriotism, pride in our country, community pride and involvement in the community” were all at the top of her list. But after the hiatus last year, Meschke named one criterion that rose above the rest.
“One of the things we talked about, because the year had been so isolating, we wanted to see engagement,” she said.
The engagement they were looking for took some time to develop. The judges noticed some resistance amongst attendees as they were clearly still trying to break free from the COVID-related guidelines they’ve grown accustomed to.
“I don’t think there were as many spectators as there have been, and I think it took a while for the kids to start running after the candy. It’s almost like people held back a tiny bit,” Rhodes said.
Despite the timid start, the kids eventually found their way to the candy and enjoyed the parade, as did Meschke and Rhodes.
“It’s something that we get to have the best seat in the house to see everything and see it clearly and it’s just a great way that we can give back to the community,” Rhodes said.
“Both of us do a fair amount of community service, but this is by far the most fun thing that we do,” Meschke added.
Jenny Reid brought her two boys to attend the parade. Eight-year old Tripp and 6-year-old River both enjoyed themselves, despite the last-minute decision to attend.
“This is the first time,” Reid said. “They just actually saw it on Facebook at 9 o’clock this morning.”
Both boys had an eye for the big rigs as Tripp said his favorite part was watching the fire trucks, while River liked the semis. While some kids scoured for candy, Tripp and River helped out as they were happy to collect candy for others, but chose not to keep any for themselves.
After the parade, there were plenty of the normal events at Lake Sacajawea, but first, the Longview Pioneer Lions Club put on races for kids in front of R.A. Long high school. The races featured multiple age groups and included normal sprints, three-legged races, sack races and wheelbarrow races to give the kids plenty of opportunities to win some candy from the Lions.
“I think this is the best thing the Pioneer Lions does for the community,” Lions Club member John Claypool said. “Get the kids out and get them in the sun and feed them candy, which may not be good, but they love it. It’s great to be back.”
The Lions Club has been hosting the races for so long that even Claypool remembers running when he was a kid.
“I ran races here 60 years ago and when I joined Lion’s 42 years ago, some of those guys were still in the club, I remember them from here,” he said. “It’s been a long time, more than 60 years they’ve been running the kids race.”
Claypool called the races a “great tradition” and gave plenty of credit to Louis Fickett, who was busy coordinating the races and painting the lines on the field for the various age groups.