The parade marches on: Go 4th Parade continues after pandemic-induced hiatus

“It’s something that we get to have the best seat in the house to see everything and see it clearly and it’s just a great way that we can give back to the community,” Rhodes said.

“Both of us do a fair amount of community service, but this is by far the most fun thing that we do,” Meschke added.

Jenny Reid brought her two boys to attend the parade. Eight-year old Tripp and 6-year-old River both enjoyed themselves, despite the last-minute decision to attend.

“This is the first time,” Reid said. “They just actually saw it on Facebook at 9 o’clock this morning.”

Both boys had an eye for the big rigs as Tripp said his favorite part was watching the fire trucks, while River liked the semis. While some kids scoured for candy, Tripp and River helped out as they were happy to collect candy for others, but chose not to keep any for themselves.

After the parade, there were plenty of the normal events at Lake Sacajawea, but first, the Longview Pioneer Lions Club put on races for kids in front of R.A. Long high school. The races featured multiple age groups and included normal sprints, three-legged races, sack races and wheelbarrow races to give the kids plenty of opportunities to win some candy from the Lions.