The pandemic year: TDN's top 10 stories of 2020

The Kalama mascot, “Charlie Chinook,” an unflattering caricature that featured a wide, smiling face with oversized teeth, used to be adorned with a hatchet in one hand and a scalp in the other along with numerous stereotypical accoutrements that do not match the culture of the Chinook tribe.

Over the last 20 years Kalama redesigned Charlie, most notably by removing the scalp and replacing it with a diploma. It also did away with tomahawk-chop-style chants at games after a request from the Cowlitz Tribe, and has essentially abandoned the Charlie Chinook logo on its uniforms.

Now, the district plans to form a committee to examine changing the logo entirely, which the Chinook tribe has requested for decades.

Likewise, Toledo has a history of using headdress imagery, the tomahawk chop and a caricature mascot costume. For many years Toledo High School even displayed a totem pole in front of the school until the Cowlitz Tribe informed the school that the totem was not an authentic piece of art.

Toledo High School and the Cowlitz Tribe have an informal working relationship that has resulted in some changes over the years. Most recently the tribe asked that students not wear headdresses at games, as they aren’t part of the local culture. Toledo agreed.