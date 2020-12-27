The pandemic year: TDN's top 10 stories of 2020

There’s no question that the COVID-19 pandemic will forever define the year 2020.
Not a single one of this year’s top 10 TDN stories — as voted by The Daily News newsroom staff — went untouched by the pandemic this year.
Schools and businesses were voluntarily and involuntarily closed, some temporarily, some for good. Court cases and council meetings shifted online to Zoom settings. Community gatherings and traditional events were canceled. Political campaigns were stifled and shifted to a virtual world. Scattered protests and rallies, usually with masked participants, rose up in response to or in spite of public health restrictions. Meanwhile, as the year progressed, the number of infections and deaths continued to climb.
Of course, the novel coronavirus was not the only major news story of the year. Together, our community and the nation lived through raging wildfires and an intensely fought election season that changed the political landscape locally and federally.
Here are TDN’s Top 10 stories of the year.
No. 1: COVID-19
Over the year, the coronavirus pandemic escalated from a far-off phenomenon to altering almost every aspect of daily life.
The novel coronavirus began spreading in Wuhan, China, last December. On Jan. 20, Washington became the first state with a confirmed COVID-19 case, a Snohomish man returning from a trip to Wuhan.
Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation Feb. 29, followed by a series of restrictions throughout March limiting large events, closing schools and ordering restaurants and retailers to stop in-person operations and switch to curbside pickup or takeout models.
Though many businesses endured the shutdown, Cowlitz County said farewell to multiple small shops this year that closed permanently, in part due the the pandemic: a Downtown Longview martial arts dojo, New Moon Chinese, The Masthead Castaways, El Portillo, The Regent, just to name a few.
Starting in early March, meetings and events were canceled, many eventually turning virtual.
Cowlitz County reported its first COVID-19 cases in March 20, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s, who were both hospitalized.
In April, the Kelso Foster Farms plant, like other meat processing facilities nationwide, grappled with a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened at least 16 workers.
After two months under the Inslee’s Stay Home, Stay Health order, Cowlitz County on May 23 moved forward in the governor’s phased reopening plan, allowing businesses to reopen with limited capacity, limited indoor religious services and small gatherings.
Debate over COVID-19 precautions and restrictions heated up after the state Secretary of Health in June implemented a public health order requiring people to wear face masks in public and Inslee barred businesses from serving customers unless they wear a mask.
COVID-19 cases steadily increased following the start of Phase 2, peaking in early mid-July following a surge fueled in part by Independence Day gatherings.
Cowlitz County reported its first COVID-19 deaths July 15. As of Dec. 23, the county had recorded a total of 22 deaths.
Starting mid-July, COVID-19 case rates decreased, bumped briefly after Labor Day and held steady until late October, when they began to increase rapidly. A rise in hospitalizations and deaths followed.
Inslee’s second shutdown order, which was issued in mid-November and limits retail capacity to 25% and prohibits indoor dining, further strained local businesses. But some restaurant owners decided it was too much to endure more restrictions. Stuffy’s II Restaurant, the Oregon Way Tavern and Creekside Cafe each restarted indoor service, defying the governor’s order.
The pandemic and related restrictions took a severe toll on everyone’s mental health, increasing depression, anxiety and stress, according to local behavioral health providers.
Health officials marked the December emergency approval of two COVID-19 vaccines as “the beginning of the end” of the pandemic. Health care workers at highest risk of catching the virus were the first to be vaccinated.
No. 2: Methanol plant
The eight-year saga of the proposed $2 billion Kalama methanol plant continued this year, including the release of yet another environmental study, as well as a setback in November, when a federal judge threw out water permits granted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Although the updates did little to change sentiments on either side of the debate about whether to build the plant, the developments helped the company inch closer to its pursuit of state permits.
Northwest Innovation Works first pitched its plan to build the refinery in Kalama in 2012. The plant would employ about 200 people, and it would convert natural gas to methanol to be sent to China for plastics, according to the company.
The project remains a major source of debate between conservation groups and pro-labor organizations. Conservationists say the methanol plan would significantly boost greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to climate change and damage local and global ecosystems. Labor groups contend that it’s a relatively clean option for industrial growth that would create much-needed family-wage jobs in Cowlitz County, which has been economically stunted by failed industrial projects in recent years.
Last year the state Department of Ecology rejected an environmental study completed by Northwest Innovation Works and the Port of Kalama and decided to complete its own review. Ecology released a draft of the study in September.
In December, the state agency finished and finalized that study, which found that the project could cause a lower net reduction in emissions than previous studies had concluded. While the plant could result in lower global greenhouse gas emissions, its pollution levels would still be “significant” even after mitigation efforts, according to the findings.
Ecology has until Jan. 21 to approve, approve with conditions or deny a Shoreline Conditional Use permit, which is necessary for the project to move forward.
Northwest Innovation Works also needs several other permits, including two federal Clean Water Act permits that were vacated in November by the order of a federal court.
The court ruling found that the Army Corps of Engineers failed to consider the cumulative impact of greenhouse gas emissions caused by the project and ignored the new regional pipeline the project would require. It also found the Corps illegally failed to consider the costs to the public.
As it waits for its permits, Northwest Innovations Works continues to sign on new investors to its project. This year the company received two big investments from well-known international shipping companies. Tokyo-Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (commonly known as MOL), and Hanfia Limited both inked contracts to ship the methanol produced at the plant.
Northwest Innovation Works Chief Commercial Officer and General Counsel Kent Caputo told TDN in September. “We are very hopeful this (permitting process) will move forward quickly, and our project will get a positive decision.”
No. 3: Black Lives Matter
In early summer, Black Lives Matter protests swept the nation faster than the summer wildfires following the death of George Floyd, who died after Minneapolis police kneeled on his neck. Protests came to violent heads with police in Portland and other large cities, and the Kelso-Longview area saw its share of activity.
There were multiple protests and rallies in Longview and Kelso, which were often met with counter-protests of parades of trucks, revving motorcycles and shouted insults.
During a July 15 protest, Southwest Washington Communities United for Change President Lexi Bongiorno reminded roughly 40 BLM protesters to stay on their side of the street and not to engage with the 35 or so counter-protesters.
The protesters listed the group’s three demands while standing on the corner of the Longview City Hall parking lot: Defund the police, demilitarize the police and invest those funds into communities of color.
Meanwhile, counter-protesters stood in the grass and shouted “all lives matter” and “USA.” A few screamed obscenities and others revved motorcycle engines to drown out the sound of the BLM protesters.
Tensions increased further on Oct. 2, when Longview police shot and killed Justin Aguilar-Tofte, a 33-year-old Hispanic Longview man, as he fled from police trying to arrest him on a Department of Corrections warrant.
Aguilar-Tofte was shot and killed in the area of 14th Avenue and Cypress Street after a TASER had “a limited effect” on him, police press releases said.
According to police press releases, Aguilar-Tofte was able to keep running, then fell and a .380 caliber Smith and Wesson semiautomatic pistol came out of his pocket. In a press release, officers said he picked the gun up, which prompted police to shoot him in the right underarm. At no point did Aguilar-Tofte aim the gun at police, the police press release said.
Aguilar-Tofte’s family has expressed concerns about how the investigation is being handled. The Lower Columbia Major Crimes Team’s full investigation of the incident is currently with the prosecutor’s office for review.
No. 4: Quik Chek murder
In November, nearly two years after Holt’s Quik Chek Market clerk Kayla Chapman was shot and killed during a robbery, Vancouver man D’Anthony Williams was tried, convicted and sentenced for her murder.
Williams was accused of robbing 30-year-old Chapman at gunpoint before fatally shooting her at point-blank range in the early hours of Jan. 22, 2019 at the Kelso gas station.
After a week-and-a-half-long trial, the jury found Williams guilty of first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, first-degree murder in the course of another crime, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm (a 9 millimeter handgun) and possession of methamphetamine.
Superior Court Judge Steven Warning on Nov. 20 sentenced Wiliams to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
During the sentencing, Chapman’s relatives, speaking to the court via Zoom, emotionally described the Kelso woman as a kind person who always put the needs of others above her own. They said their family has never been the same since her murder almost two years ago.
Ten days later, co-suspects Erkinson Bossy and Nenemeny Ekiek, who pled guilty to lesser charges in exchange for testifying at Williams’s trial, were both sentenced.
Ekiek, 22, was sentenced to about 18 years in prison and nearly 5 years in community custody, also known as parole. He was suspected of supplying Williams with a hat and red bandanna disguise used in the robbery-homicide.
Bossy, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and nearly 5 years in community custody. Police believe Bossy supplied the gun used in the shooting and drove the getaway car. Investigators say he later led police on a car chase through Vancouver and Portland that involved a hail of gunfire between his vehicle and pursuing officers.
No. 5: People without housing
About one year after the City of Longview opened a homeless encampment on Alabama Street, the city and Cowlitz County are still discussing a plan to replace it after public backlash on proposed alternative sites and pandemic-related delays.
The city opened the lot on Alabama Street off Oregon Way to people without housing to move them away from City Hall and the Civic Circle. The site was set to close March 30, but the city has left it open because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In late December 2019, the county formed an ad hoc committee, which included Longview and Kelso city managers, council members and a county commissioner, to recommend an alternative site.
Starting in January, the committee considered 12 proposed sites but rejected all of them all by the end of February. The coronavirus pandemic delayed efforts to re-evaluate the sites or find new locations. The committee met on May 22 after a two-month hiatus but quickly eliminated the two sites up for consideration. The committee dissolved in early June.
Meanwhile, the Alabama Street site worsened to “inhumane” conditions, according to local officials and service providers. The encampment population more than doubled to approximately 150 people since its opening.
Cowlitz Family Health Center CEO Dian Cooper said people at the camp are in “survival mode,” which makes it difficult for most of them to engage in housing programs or other services.
Many business owners and neighboring residents voiced concerns and frustrations with the site and its residents.
The county commissioners over the summer directed staff to draft a plan for a managed site, and staff presented it to the Longview City Council in November. The council and commissioners discussed the draft plan for a managed site during a joint Dec. 15-workshop and agreed to continue working on the plan.
No. 6: The red wave
Even as the U.S. saw a “blue wave” put a Democratic president in the White House, Southwest Washington voted in three Republican politicians to the state Legislature this November, ousting two longtime Democratic lawmakers in the historically blue 19th Legislative District.
Cowlitz County voters once again — and by greater margins — also favored Republican candidates on the national stages and down voted progressive measures that passed statewide.
Past and present politicians said they suspected that the area’s conservative shift has been building for several years, and that more recent changes in the local labor demographics and statewide politics are accelerating the trend to the right.
State Rep. Jim Walsh breezed to an easy victory Nov. 3 for his third team, capturing nearly 59% vote in his district in the most recent unofficial totals released Friday afternoon. In his first two races, Walsh had led his Democratic challenger by less than one percentage point.
Port of Longview Commissioner Jeff Wilson unseated Sen. Dean Takko, and political newcomer Joel McEntire secured his spot in the House of Representatives over longtime Rep. Brian Blake.
President Trump’s support in Cowlitz County also grew by nearly four percentage points this year over 2016. He pulled in 57% of the vote locally this year, compared to 35% statewide. Before 2016, Cowlitz County had voted consistently for Democratic presidential candidates.
Walsh argued that it’s not the district that’s grown more conservative — statewide politics have grown more progressive and left the county behind.
He told TDN that this trend put more moderate, rural Democrats like Takko and Blake at a disadvantage.
“People were just too liberal. They were pushing gun control, they were pushing to defund the police. They were pushing all kinds of policy points and they just didn’t listen to Takko and Blake on these issues,” Walsh said.
No. 7: Online learning
The closure of schools, followed by the scramble to make sure all students could access remote, online learning, defined the end of last school year and bled into the current school year.
Local school districts were largely left to make their own decisions with guidance from the health department, resulting in a patchwork of hybrid plans across the region that continue to change as COVID-19 cases have spiked and waned in the county.
Private schools like Three Rivers Christian and St. Rose were largely full-time, in-person, with smaller class sizes and more technological support for students who did stay home.
Public school districts have struggled to overcome obstacles like classrooms that were already too small, how to keep students engaged online and how to keep all the students fed.
Once hybrid was possible, the logistics behind getting each student in class on the right day were complicated, especially for middle and high school students. Before students could be back in classroom seats, everything had to be rearranged and sanitized and new check-in procedures developed.
On the student side, younger grades miss in-person interactions with teachers and peers, while parents worry that older students are sinking into depressions. Students in special education classes especially struggle with the move to online and the lack of in-person therapies.
School board meetings heard plenty of parent and teacher arguments for and against a speedy return to classrooms, with the physical and health risks of returning balanced against the academic and health risks of staying remote.
A Kelso School District survey found that remote students reported high levels of mental stress and social isolation, even as they say remote learning is improving.
A student responding to the survey said “it’s become extremely depressing not being in school during this time of year.”
“I already socially struggle, but now it will be worse...Having the hybrid is extremely important for the mental and social wellbeing of my fellow students, it’s hard enough not having all the fun activities.”
No. 8: Wildfires, air quality
Southwest Washington dealt with its own wildfire along with large parts of the West Coast, with the Big Hollow fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest ultimately consuming about 25,000 acres.
The fire was reported Sept. 8 at 2,000 acres several miles south of the Swift Reservoir, but quickly grew. It prompted evacuation orders for multiple communities, closures of large swathes of forest and hunting and fire bans throughout the region.
Crews constructed indirect fire control lines using heavy equipment and roads to protect Cougar, Chelatchie and Yale to the west, according to an incident management team report, and firefighters used structure protection measures for more than 40 cabins at Government Mineral Springs and the Carson National Fish Hatchery. Local fairgrounds also hosted livestock people evacuated.
By mid-October, the fire was 70% contained and pushed back from communities, with rain on the way to help.
The weeks of fire combined with burning up and down the coast created smoke conditions that were rated as hazardous to human health.
Because of dangerous air quality levels, Schools had to pause in-person learning and some paused meal distribution so workers and families wouldn’t go outside.
The severe weather shelter at the First Christian Church on Kessler Avenue also opened for several nights to help homeless people escape the smoke.
Calls to police from fire-conscious citizens also spiked, with increased reports of suspected arson, fireworks and even a man using a flamethrower to kill weeds.
One concerned Silver Lake resident called the Sheriff’s office to report a man using a propane flame burner to kill weeds. The same afternoon, callers in Castle Rock, Kalama and Longview all reported someone firing a weapon, which could spark a fire.
Three people in Longview, Kelso and Castle Rock also alerted deputies that neighbors were setting off fireworks.
Even after the fire was extinguished, risks in the areas remain, including falling trees and limbs, unstable ground full of holes from burned root systems, falling rocks and possible landslides, debris flows and flash floods.
No. 9: ICE youth detention
An ongoing legal battle to release records on immigrant minors held at the Cowlitz County Youth Services Center moved to the streets in 2020 as residents protested the county’s contract with ICE to hold the juveniles.
The county’s contract, struck in 2001, predates ICE and was signed with the Department of Justice’s Immigration and Naturalization Service, which dissolved in 2003. For $170 per person, per day, the county houses juveniles who are determined to be a danger to the community while they undergo immigration court proceedings.
In 2018, University of Washington professor Angelina Godoy, who directs the university’s Center for Human Rights, requested the files on the juveniles, stripped of personally-identifying information, for research purposes.
After ICE blocked officials from releasing that information, the county, which is willing to release it, went to the local courts last year to ask a judge to determine whether it can lawfully do so.
A hearing was scheduled for Jan. 15 in Clark County, but the case was moved into federal court on Dec. 30, 2019. In April, a U.S. District Court judge rebuffed attempts to move the case back into local courts.
The Daily News toured the juvenile center on Jan. 31 with the court administrator and staff for insight into how the center treats detainees. Staff said the immigrant youth are treated the same as local detainees, and spend meals, school and the rest of their days mixed in with the other juveniles.
University of Washington researchers in an April report urged the county the release immigrant juveniles because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and claimed holding the youth for ICE violates international human rights standards, the U.S. Constitution and Washington state law. The decision to detain or release individual juveniles is up to ICE.
Protestors, mirrored by counter-protestors, gathered outside the Youth Services Center on July 17 to call for the end of the county’s contract with ICE. Demonstrators returned on Aug. 21 to protest the contract and write letters to juveniles held there.
Starting in mid-October, several member of the public called for ending the contract during the commissioners’ weekly meetings. The three commissioners said they trust the Supreme Court judges to oversee the program.
No matter what happens locally, a state law passed in April mandates the contract with ICE must end by the end of 2021.
No. 10 (tie): MSH 40th anniversary
Even though 2020 had plenty of disasters of its own, it also marked the 40-year anniversary of the devastating Mount. St. Helens eruption.
While many in-person ceremonies and events were canceled due to COVID-19, TDN commemorated the milestone with a series of about two dozen stories that checked in on survivors, the long-term effects of the blast and the science that’s still happening on the flanks of the volcano.
Ecologist Carri LeRoy is studying how life is emerging in streams at the northern foot of Mount St. Helens, while Washington State University Vancouver biologist John Bishop has studied the resurgence of life on the Pumice Plain for the last 30 years.
Retired contract logger Daniel Stanley shared some unpleasant memories of salvaging the forests splintered by Mount St. Helens, saying “Everything was grey and just covered in ash.”
“It was awful because in the summertime the stuff blew about like powdered sugar, and the guys working out on the rigging ... wore what the people are wearing now – face masks,” Stanley, who is now 84, said. “In the wintertime, I don’t know how to describe it, it was like a very liquid pudding. It just oozed.”
Long-term effects include sediment discharge into rivers, decimated fisheries, and the debate over just how much of the mountain should be closed off to the general public to allow for research.
The coverage included a special video on what it was like to cover the eruption as a TDN reporter in 1980. Then-reporter Andre Stepankowsky, former photo editor Roger Werth and former managing editor Bob Gaston gave an inside look into the whirlwind months of coverage that resulted in The Daily News being awarded a Pulitzer Prize in 1981.
The full collection of stories can be found on TDN.com (https://tdn.com/mount-st-helens-40th-anniversary/collection_23330e65-34d6-5954-9f61-986905df3c6b.html)
Restrictions backlash, Fourth of July
With the beloved Go 4th event canceled this year, a more controversial event replaced it at Lake Sacajawea: A “We The People” Independence Day weekend gathering that was half celebration, half protest.
In defiance of Gov. Jay Inslee’s restrictions on large events that could spread COVID-19, local organizer Larry Wood planned a two-day event that was initially proposed to include country music star Lee Greenwood and draw 10,000 people.
Because of public health concerns, the City of Longview did not issue the necessary permits, and Greenwood pulled out of the event. The city tried to discourage the event, with Longview Council member Ruth Kendall and Longview Mayor MaryAlice Wallis proposing but ultimately withdrawing a resolution to cancel or fine any unpermitted public events.
The event posed a dilemma for the city: How to prevent large public gatherings that could jeopardize public health and which are prohibited by the governor’s COVID-19 social distancing orders without undercutting constitutional rights to protest those restrictions.
No permit would be required “to have a first amendment rally in the park,” the city said: “The city’s parks are open for all lawful activity.”
In the end, about 350 people attended on the Fourth of July for kids games, races, a talent show, food and political speeches by local Republican candidates.
Local resident Emily Clemetson had her mask wrapped around her arm as she stood in line for Jaw’s food truck at the event and told TDN while she has health risks she “refuses to live my life in fear.” While she was concerned about the virus, she said she was “more afraid of what’s happening” to individual freedoms.
Other notable stories: Robert Munger
Over the summer, Washington State Patrol investigated the death of a convicted Kelso child rapist, Robert Munger, after he was beaten to death at the Airway Heights Corrections Center allegedly by his cellmate, the brother of one of his victims.
The investigation released Aug. 28 found no evidence that prison staff played a role in 70-year-old Munger’s death, or that the victim or his cellmate, Shane Goldsby, had tried to warn staff about a possible conflict.
Prison authorities said that Munger, who was serving a 43-year prison sentence, was beaten by Goldsby on the day that Goldsby arrived at Munger’s cell, June 2. Munger died three days later at an area hospital.
School Mascots
Following the lead of national sports teams that have announced moves away from Native American imagery and mascots that are often caricatures, local school districts once again took up the question of changing school mascots.
The Kalama mascot, “Charlie Chinook,” an unflattering caricature that featured a wide, smiling face with oversized teeth, used to be adorned with a hatchet in one hand and a scalp in the other along with numerous stereotypical accoutrements that do not match the culture of the Chinook tribe.
Over the last 20 years Kalama redesigned Charlie, most notably by removing the scalp and replacing it with a diploma. It also did away with tomahawk-chop-style chants at games after a request from the Cowlitz Tribe, and has essentially abandoned the Charlie Chinook logo on its uniforms.
Now, the district plans to form a committee to examine changing the logo entirely, which the Chinook tribe has requested for decades.
Likewise, Toledo has a history of using headdress imagery, the tomahawk chop and a caricature mascot costume. For many years Toledo High School even displayed a totem pole in front of the school until the Cowlitz Tribe informed the school that the totem was not an authentic piece of art.
Toledo High School and the Cowlitz Tribe have an informal working relationship that has resulted in some changes over the years. Most recently the tribe asked that students not wear headdresses at games, as they aren’t part of the local culture. Toledo agreed.
The school also stopped using its Indian mascot costume, and took down the three Chief Wahoo logos that adorned the baseball field.
However, some Kalama locals are pushing back against changing Charlie, saying they are unjustly losing part of their history, and Toledo school officials said they expected similar pushback.
Toledo Superintendent Chris Rust said the school district must make an effort to set a positive example for their students going forward.
Journalistic icon
After 41 years at The Daily News, half of which he spent as the city editor, Andre Stepankowsky retired. He announced his retirement in the summer, just ahead of receiving a lifetime achievement award from a regional journalism organization.
Stepankowsky was one of the reporters who covered the 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens and coordinated TDN’s 40th anniversary coverage. In between he mentored a generation of journalists and left a lasting legacy in Washington.