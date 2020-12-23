The odd and unexpected feature in top five 'offbeat' stories of 2020

Though it’s hard to remember exactly which TDN journalist saw the reports first, the news of a hulking sea lion wandering around a wooded county road in Castle Rock spread quickly through the newsroom on an otherwise normal Monday morning in February.
It was one of those stories that made the staff do a double take. “Did you just say someone saw a sea lion in the woods? Isn’t that a little far from the river? Has this ever happened before?”
But sure enough, a female sea lion had somehow wandered her way up from the Cowlitz River, likely by way of Delameter Creek, unintentionally stranding herself in the woods.
So The Daily News assigned a local journalists to cover the animal’s law enforcement escort back home — a story that appeared in media statewide and nationally simply because of its oddity.
The story of the wayward sea lion is just one of dozens of “offbeat” stories TDN staff covered this year, but it easily earned a spot on the top five “offbeat” list for 2020. That list also includes features about a Castle Rock florist’s involvement in an historic Oscars party, a man who tried to swim across the Columbia River on a dare, two brothers who bowled perfect games on the same night and a chick shortage that sent baby birds flying from local coops to first-time poultry farmers.
The year opened right away with offbeat stories, or ones that are particularly odd, interesting or share unexpected ties to our local community. When dozens of pro-Iranian protesters stormed the walls of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on New Years Eve, Toledo’s very own 25-year-old Harley McNew was stationed on the walls as a member of the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group, a select group of security guards tasked with protecting embassy personnel and property.
“To hear there were 18 (Marines) but hundreds to thousands of Iraqis outside made me proud. I like knowing that my (family) name is on a uniform over there,” Branden McNew, a Longview police corporal and McNew’s cousin, told TDN Jan. 2.
January ended on a lighter note, with a visit from Bigfoot icon Bob Gimlin and a local contract for an internationally historic Oscars party.
Gimlin, of Patterson-Gimlin film fame, stopped into Longview as a special guest for sQuatch Fest. The 84-year-old cowboy is best known for the famous filmed encounter with a female Sasquatch in 1967, which has yet to be completely debunked.
“There’s still folk who say, ‘They can’t exist. I’ve lived my whole life in the woods and I’ve never seen one,’ ” to which Gilmin replies, “Well I’ve lived in the woods my whole life, too,” but his first Bigfoot encounter didn’t happen until his 30s.
Also in January, Castle Rock-based Pollen Floral Works was contracted to design the Oscars cocktail party for “Parasite,” a South Korean film that ultimately made history when it became the first foreign-language film to earn the title of “Best Picture.”
Jason Vorse, a Castle Rock High School graduate and the owner of Pollen, lived in Los Angeles for a number of years. His contacts in the City of Angels remembered his extravagant floral designs and decided that they “had to fly Pollen in” for the “Parasite” party.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, forcing flower suppliers to trash their fresh flowers ahead of temporary business closures, Vorse again put his floral expertise to work. He gathered more than $10,000 worth of flowers and arranged a public display on a sign in the covered picnic shelter off Huntington Avenue near Castle Rock Elementary School.
“We wanted to use this mishap and make it something prettier,” Vorse told TDN.
In maybe the cutest supply shortage of the year, local poultry farmers lamented about a huge spike in demand, and thereby price, for baby chicks. The fuzzy, down-covered birds started flying off the shelves as fast as hand sanitizer and toilet paper when a number of people decided to try to raise their own chickens.
Baby chickens were so popular that farm supply stores could hardly keep them stocked more than a day. More seasoned poultry farmers surmised that people with more time on their hands due to pandemic-related employment change-ups, paired with the greater awareness of potentially unstable food supply chains, encouraged a number of first-time chick-buyers to try their hand at raising their own meat and eggs.
COVID-19, however, had little effect on the long-awaited installation of a vintage steam locomotive at the Port of Kalama. The 300,000-pound piece of local history was installed in mid-March, just as the pandemic took hold in the US.
A month later, the Port of Kalama reported that a huge wave caused by a large river vessel passing by the marina at an “excessive speed” caused roughly $3 million of damage to the boats and docks at the facility. The port later filed a court case against the shipping company that owned the vessel, launching an investigation into the incident.
The Port of Kalama made a cameo in yet another offbeat story in September, when Longview resident Rowan Seals tried to swim across the Columbia River in Kalama. He made it 2,500-feet to Sandy Island on the Oregeon shore, then hitched a ride back to the Kalama marina with a jet skier.
Another jet skier called 911 after losing sight of Seals in the water, leading to a dispatching of first responders to the area. In an interview with TDN, Seals said he was never in trouble or worried about his safety, but he discouraged other people from trying to repeat his attempts. He also explained his decision to cross the river was unplanned. It was spurred by a long desire to complete the task and a well-timed dare from a friend, he said.
Two more Longview locals, brothers Larry and Ray Nugent, wrap up the top five offbeat stories list with their two perfectly scored bowling games — rolled on the exact same night.The siblings even managed to make the rare feat more impressive by scoring identical three-game totals that evening.
“We were having fun with it. Everyone down there (at Triangle Bowl is really supportive of each other. It kind of becomes a family atmosphere after a while,” Ray Nugent told TDN. “It was really a coincidental kind of thing. We both just had a really good night.”