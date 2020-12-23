The odd and unexpected feature in top five 'offbeat' stories of 2020

Though it’s hard to remember exactly which TDN journalist saw the reports first, the news of a hulking sea lion wandering around a wooded county road in Castle Rock spread quickly through the newsroom on an otherwise normal Monday morning in February.

It was one of those stories that made the staff do a double take. “Did you just say someone saw a sea lion in the woods? Isn’t that a little far from the river? Has this ever happened before?”

But sure enough, a female sea lion had somehow wandered her way up from the Cowlitz River, likely by way of Delameter Creek, unintentionally stranding herself in the woods.

So The Daily News assigned a local journalists to cover the animal’s law enforcement escort back home — a story that appeared in media statewide and nationally simply because of its oddity.