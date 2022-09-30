The murder mystery, 'Miss Holmes' makes an appearance at Woodland's Love Street Playhouse

The murder mystery, “Miss Holmes,” a play by Christopher M. Walsh, plays Oct. 7-23 at Love Street Playhouse in Woodland.

Taken from the work of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Walsh has added a twist: Holmes and Watson are women who live in 1890s Victorian England.

When an anonymous note sends a newlywed wife looking for help, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson work together to uncover the secrets surrounding a corrupt police inspector whose wives have a habit of turning up dead, according to a Google search of the synopsis.

Kristen Johnson of Vancouver plays Holmes and Julisa Wright of Longview plays Watson.

Woodland resident David Bareford is the director. The cast includes Katie Klaus of Ridgefield, Washington, as Lizzie Chapman, Peggy and Martha; Vancouver resident Brenda McGinnis as Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Mrs. Hudson and Eudora Featherstone; Adam Pithan of Longview as Mycroft Holmes; Larry E. Fox of Longview as Geoffrey Lestrade; Vancouver resident Wayne Yancey as Michael Stamford and Reginald; David Roberts of Vancouver as Thomas Chapman; and Ryan Gaylor of Longview as Edwin Greener and the superintendent.

Understudies include Kenzie Yancey of Vancouver as Dorothy Watson; Vancouver resident Samantha Hansen as Lizzie Chapman; and Vancouver resident Christine Pozzi as Elizabeth Garrett Anderson, Mrs. Hudson and Eudora Featherstone.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The creative team includes Bareford as director, set designer and violence designer; Melinda Pallotta, Love Street Playhouse owner and artistic director as producer; Love Street owner Lou Pallotta as managing director; Longview resident Mikhail Nordquist, lighting design; Vancouver resident Sabrena Worthy, costume design; Autumn Bochart of Ridgefield, sound design; and Samantha Hansen of Washougal, Washington, as stage manager.

Local businesses contributing to Love Street Playhouse include Holland America Flowers, Benno Dobbe, owner and president; Columbia Bank, Mapleridge House Air BnB of Woodland, Lewis River Studios of Woodland, Third Street Villas of Woodland, Business Cents NW of Vancouver, Woodland Truck Line, Woodland Funeral Home, Erica Rodman of Woodland Real Estate, the Lelooska Foundation and Crisp Home Connection of Woodland.