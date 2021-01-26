The Longview School Board reviewed its budget parameters Monday

The Longview School Board, in a review of its budget Monday, discussed prioritizing and reinstating cut programs instead of building up a year-end fund balance.
The 2020-21 budget parameters include focusing expenditures on improving student achievement, meeting the state class size guidelines, meeting academic and program needs, providing for safety and security and considering eliminating student fees.
Another parameter is maintaining a goal of a 7% to 9% total end-of-year fund balance, with a minimum total ending fund balance of 6%.
Currently, the district seeks to keep its fund balance at the end of the year at 6.9% and it is expected to drop slightly, to 6.7% by the end of the year, according to agenda documents.
If spending cuts are made, the district's parameters state that they should be made in areas “that have the least impact on the quality of instruction” and that once the 7% goal is met, the district should make an effort to reinstate items that were cut.
Board member CJ Nickerson suggested changing that line to reinstate certain cut items before meeting the 7% goal if the district were to get more funding.
Board vice president Jennifer Leach said she agreed and thought the idea is “worthy of some deeper conversations.”
Leach also said she wanted to emphasize funding academic interventions, as the pandemic backslide will make supporting students “paramount.”
The Facilities Master Plan will be updated this year, and the board unanimously appointed three people to the Facility Advisory Committee through June of 2023: Gary Walker, Tony Smith and Adam Trimble.
Zorn said it would help the district to be prepared for “when we’ll ask to get those needs met again, because the needs have not gone away.”
The district failed to get a supermajority margin from voters that it needed to approve two bonds in recent years.
In other business, the board heard first readings of three policies:
• Substance use and abuse: Updates language, adds vaping devices and cannabis.
• Use of tobacco, nicotine products and delivery devices: Updates language, adds vaping devices.
• Relations with law enforcement and other government agencies: Updates language, clarifies when district staff might call upon law enforcement, such as in the case of bomb threats, threats of violence, trafficking in prohibited drugs or the large events for crowd control. The district’s obligation to educate does not depend on the immigration status of children or their parents or guardians, so enforcement actions should not occur at, or be focused on, schools or school bus stops, and that a judicial warrant will be required before an immigration agent will be permitted to access a school.