The Longview City Council will set property tax public hearing Thursday

The Longview City Council will set a public hearing on next year's property taxes and on the sale of surplus old technology at its Thursday meeting.

The public hearing on property tax revenues is slated to be Nov. 12, with a vote on the 2021 property tax levy planned for Nov. 19.

The IT department submitted a surplus list of two dozen computers, several copiers, printers, tablets and projectors that no longer work. The items will go to the Technology Conservation Group, a certified electronics recycler, according to city documents.

The council is also scheduled to surplus a disc cleaning machine and a desk from the library. The cleaning machine will also be recycled with TCG, according to city documents.

To watch the 7 p.m. Zoom meeting, use meeting ID 878 2658 9904 and this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87826589904 or call any of these numbers: 1-253-215-8782; 1-669-900-6833; 1-346-248-7799; 1-408-638-0968; 1-646-876-9923; 1-301-715-8592; or 1-312-626-6799.

