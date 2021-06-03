The Flower Pot blossoms over 50 years in Castle Rock

Sue Pulse has cultivated bouquet designs inside her flower shop for decades, like a plant taking root inside its stand.

Now, 50 years after The Flower Pot opened in Castle Rock, Pulse is still selling and arranging flowers with each passing season of customers’ lives — from birth announcements to funerals and events in-between.

“Your florist is there through every joy and hardship throughout life,” she said. “We share everything.”

History

Tucked on a side road, near I-5’s exit 49, stands the original home of The Flower Pot.

It was inside the garage of Pulse’s aunt Anna Buker where the business took root in 1971.

The house still stands behind the business’s building today off Mount St. Helens Way, but gone is Buker and her fruit, vegetable and flower gardens.

Pulse began delivering orders in 1972, just a year prior to her Castle Rock High School graduation.

She became a permanent employee about a decade later. When Buker retired in 1993, Pulse took over at age 38.

Back then, Pulse said, “it was all red roses, white daisies and baby’s breath.”

