The Flower Pot blossoms over 50 years in Castle Rock

Sue Pulse has cultivated bouquet designs inside her flower shop for decades, like a plant taking root inside its stand.
Now, 50 years after The Flower Pot opened in Castle Rock, Pulse is still selling and arranging flowers with each passing season of customers’ lives — from birth announcements to funerals and events in-between.
With several dozen flowers in hand, the staff of Jansen Floral Effects in Longview took to the streets Wednesday afternoon to surprise unsuspe…
“Your florist is there through every joy and hardship throughout life,” she said. “We share everything.”
History
Tucked on a side road, near I-5’s exit 49, stands the original home of The Flower Pot.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.
It was inside the garage of Pulse’s aunt Anna Buker where the business took root in 1971.
The house still stands behind the business’s building today off Mount St. Helens Way, but gone is Buker and her fruit, vegetable and flower gardens.
Pulse began delivering orders in 1972, just a year prior to her Castle Rock High School graduation.
She became a permanent employee about a decade later. When Buker retired in 1993, Pulse took over at age 38.
Castle Rock public works employees load flower arrangements to hang around town from the high school greenhouse Tuesday.
Back then, Pulse said, “it was all red roses, white daisies and baby’s breath.”
But “tastes evolve,” she said, and with it, bouquet designs and floral trends.
When Pulse began, bouquet bases were formed with chicken wire covered in moss. Faux silk or dried flowers were the rage, and customers wanted tall bouquets and corsages placed on their shoulders.
Today, a more contemporary short, compact look is trending. Over the years, Pulse has added more products, like potted indoor and outdoor plants and flowers, balloons, greeting cards, candles and earrings.
‘Sue knows’
Whether a customer is 16 or 60, it is the longtime employee who can decipher needs.
After months of growth and nurture, Castle Rock's award-winning flower arrangements are ready to hit the town. Public works will deliver and h…
“Sue knows what they like,” said employee Nicole Boling.
When Boling takes calls, she said customers often request to speak to Pulse. Pulse — who averages 70-hour weeks — remembers clients’ tastes and their phone numbers. She sketches and crafts elaborate, custom designs based on clients’ ideas.
She’s used flowers to create a cribbage board and Chicago Bears logo. A regular requests bouquets based on his wife’s recent theater performances including a pirate ship and Sherlock Holmes pipe.
Once, a 6-foot bride ordered a bouquet that ran down Pulse’s petite frame — from her chin to knee.
Like Buker taught Pulse, Pulse taught her two sons how to design bouquets. Her daughter has kept the shop’s books, and three grandchildren have worked at the store.
Pulse hopes the roots she helped to plant at The Flower Pot will continue to grow.
For the last decade, The Stripper Antiques owner Tracy Laurinat has planted flowers on city property across the street from his Allen Street b…
“I am positive this shop will continue for another generation,” Pulse said.