 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Flower Pot blossoms over 50 years in Castle Rock
0 comments
editor's pick featured

The Flower Pot blossoms over 50 years in Castle Rock

{{featured_button_text}}
Sue Pulse

Owner Sue Pulse reflects on the 50th anniversary of her business, The Flower Pot, in the Castle Rock shop Wednesday.

 Courtney Talak

Sue Pulse has cultivated bouquet designs inside her flower shop for decades, like a plant taking root inside its stand.

Now, 50 years after The Flower Pot opened in Castle Rock, Pulse is still selling and arranging flowers with each passing season of customers’ lives — from birth announcements to funerals and events in-between.

“Your florist is there through every joy and hardship throughout life,” she said. “We share everything.”

History

Tucked on a side road, near I-5’s exit 49, stands the original home of The Flower Pot.

It was inside the garage of Pulse’s aunt Anna Buker where the business took root in 1971.

The house still stands behind the business’s building today off Mount St. Helens Way, but gone is Buker and her fruit, vegetable and flower gardens.

Pulse began delivering orders in 1972, just a year prior to her Castle Rock High School graduation.

She became a permanent employee about a decade later. When Buker retired in 1993, Pulse took over at age 38.

Back then, Pulse said, “it was all red roses, white daisies and baby’s breath.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But “tastes evolve,” she said, and with it, bouquet designs and floral trends.

When Pulse began, bouquet bases were formed with chicken wire covered in moss. Faux silk or dried flowers were the rage, and customers wanted tall bouquets and corsages placed on their shoulders.

Working on corsages

Flower Pot employees Sondra Hurley, left, Nicole Boling, center, and Isabel Carroll work on prom corsages Wednesday at the Castle Rock shop.

Today, a more contemporary short, compact look is trending. Over the years, Pulse has added more products, like potted indoor and outdoor plants and flowers, balloons, greeting cards, candles and earrings.

‘Sue knows’

Whether a customer is 16 or 60, it is the longtime employee who can decipher needs.

“Sue knows what they like,” said employee Nicole Boling.

When Boling takes calls, she said customers often request to speak to Pulse. Pulse — who averages 70-hour weeks — remembers clients’ tastes and their phone numbers. She sketches and crafts elaborate, custom designs based on clients’ ideas.

She’s used flowers to create a cribbage board and Chicago Bears logo. A regular requests bouquets based on his wife’s recent theater performances including a pirate ship and Sherlock Holmes pipe.

Once, a 6-foot bride ordered a bouquet that ran down Pulse’s petite frame — from her chin to knee.

Like Buker taught Pulse, Pulse taught her two sons how to design bouquets. Her daughter has kept the shop’s books, and three grandchildren have worked at the store.

Pulse hopes the roots she helped to plant at The Flower Pot will continue to grow.

“I am positive this shop will continue for another generation,” Pulse said.

The Flower Pot

Address: 1254 Mount St. Helens Way, Castle Rock

Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday.

Info: 360-274-6503 or www.flowerpotcastlerockwa.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News