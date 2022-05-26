The Daily News wins nine Society of Professional Journalists awards

A regional journalism organization honored The Daily News staff with nine awards for news writing, opinion writing and photography last week.

The Daily News received four first-place awards and five second-place honors in the Northwest Excellence in Journalism 2021 competition — one of the largest competitions of its kind and covering Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington, according to the Society of Professional Journalists northwest region.

The Daily News competed in the medium newsroom category, against media outlets such as Northwest Public Broadcasting, Kitsap Sun, Seattle Met and The Wenatchee World.

News reporter Brennen Kauffman won first place in the breaking news category for his piece about a September Kelso City Council meeting, which was unexpectedly canceled when four councilmembers protested the enforcement of the mask mandate in council chambers.

Hayley Day won first place in comprehensive pandemic coverage for her reporting on how COVID-19 affected local restaurants, including struggles to hire staff, understand evolving state COVID guidelines and staying afloat with the doors shut.

Sports Editor Jordan Nailon swept the category in sports column writing, winning first place for his collection of stories in the Outdoors Report, a long-running series on local fishing and hunting updates, and second place for a piece celebrating the start of local prep sports after a year away from the field and court due to the pandemic.

Sports reporter Ryan Peerboom won first place in the sports feature category for his series following two local 71-year-olds' quest to combat time by embarking on a 71-mile mountain bike ride.

Peerboom and sports reporter Josh Kirshenbaum both won second place for their game coverage.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.