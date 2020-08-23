The Daily News welcomes new editor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barry Holtzclaw, an award-winning editor from the San Francisco Bay Area, is the new editor of The Daily News in Longview, Lee Enterprises announced today.

The Buffalo, N.Y., native brings more than 25 years of experience as a newspaper publisher, editor and reporter to his new position, which he will begin Aug. 26.

“The Daily News has an impressive legacy of quality journalism and community service, with a talented, dedicated staff,” said Holtzclaw. “In these challenging times, strong local newspapers like The Daily News are more important than ever, and I’m committed to serving my new communities.”

When Holtzclaw was group editor of three weekly newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, one of them, the Gilroy Dispatch, was named the best weekly newspaper in California in its circulation category by the California News Publishers Association. He also has received individual first-place awards for in-depth reporting and editorial writing and his news teams won first-place awards for in-depth reporting, breaking news, online reporting and special sections.