The Daily News Week in Review: Human remains found near Kelso, Kelso store owner charged, homeless count questioned

Human remains found in Kelso area

Deputies announced Wednesday they discovered humans remains on July 30 in a wooded, residential area in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road, north of Kelso, after obtaining a search warrant because they believed a body was on the property. Neither the identity of the remains nor an autopsy report has been released.

Service providers question homeless count accuracy

The Point in Time Count, an annual one-day census of unsheltered and sheltered homeless people, has never been considered exhaustive, but this year’s local results fall short of what service providers have witnessed.

The count recorded 271 sheltered and unsheltered homeless people in 2022 in Cowlitz County, down from 328 in 2020. In 2019, the count recorded 406 total homeless people, an increase from the prior eight years.

By comparison, the Department of Social and Health Services reports about 1,285 Cowlitz County residents were homeless in January 2021, based on resources like Medicaid records.

The count may have missed people this year because the time and location changed, said Frank Morrison, Community House executive director. Washington state rescheduled the count from January to February because of high COVID-19 case counts, and the count was not held in its usual Longview location.

As a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requirement, the count uses that agency’s definitions of homeless, which differs from the U.S. Department of Education’s definition and also creates discrepancies between the two agencies’ local homeless counts.

Kelso hobby store owner charged with child rape

DCP Hobbies owner Daniel Jacob Vannelli, 48, of Kelso was charged with six sexual felonies involving a minor, including second-degree child rape, Wednesday in Cowlitz County Superior Court.

The minor told authorities the two met at the Three Rivers Mall store, and Vannelli inappropriately touched them. Vannelli denied touching the minor, but admitted to receiving nude photos from the minor and taking photos on his cell phone of nude images the minor had of themselves on their cell phone, according to police.

Vannelli, who unsuccessfully ran for Kelso City Council in 2017, was in Cowlitz County Jail as of Saturday afternoon with bail set at $50,000. DCP Hobbies sells items like Pokémon cards, football figurines and remote-control vehicles.

Survey on Lewis and Clark Bridge closure released

The Washington State Department of Transportation opened a public survey for drivers who cross the Lewis and Clark Bridge to help shape the construction timeline when it closes for repairs next year.

The state will be closing the bridge to regular traffic for up to six days to replace expansion joints on both the Longview and Rainier sides.

The online survey is available through Aug. 15 at bit.ly/lewisandclarkbridgesurvey. Survey results will help determine the timing for the closure in the spring or summer of 2023 when the project goes out for bid later this year.

Primary election results

Unofficial results from the Aug. 2 primary election as of Friday showed Toutle Fire and Rescue’s levy to pay for fulltime staff was losing by 22 votes. The city of Castle Rock’s levy to pay for its public library continued to fall short of the 60% of approvals required. A sales tax in Kalama to cover road improvements, as well as levies for the fire department in Castle Rock and Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue were passing.

Republican Joe Kent initially fell behind incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, but was closing the gap as of Friday in the District 3 House race. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is likely headed to the general election.

Incumbent Joel McEntire and Cara Cusack were leading in District 19’s state representative race; incumbent John Jabusch and Rick Dahl were leading in the Cowlitz County commissioner race; and incumbent Brad Thurman and Rob Gibbs were leading in the Cowlitz County sheriff race.

Free COVID-19 treatment consultation opens in state

Washington residents who test positive for COVID-19 can now get a free telehealth appointment for treatment consultation, regardless of their insurance coverage.

Appointments via phone or video call to discuss COVID-19 treatments had previously been only available to insured patients who receive care through a provider that offers them. The new program makes these visits available to everyone, regardless of insurance status, with no out-of-pocket costs.

State monkeypox cases doubling almost weekly

In Washington, monkeypox cases are doubling roughly every seven to eight days, said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, chief science officer, in a media briefing Thursday. Statewide, 166 people have tested positive, with 144 of those cases in King County, according to the Department of Health. As of Thursday, Cowlitz County had recorded one case in an adult man who was not hospitalized.

The federal government declared a public health emergency Thursday to free up money and other resources to fight the virus, which may cause fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps on many parts of the body.