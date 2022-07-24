The Daily News Week in Review: Hospitals in financial crisis, IWOW redesigned, draft history made

Local, state hospitals face financial crisis





PeaceHealth spokesperson Debra Carnes said St. John Medical Center is keeping patients longer and serving fewer people, leaving the facility over-capacity and earning less revenue. The statement comes after a survey released Thursday shows Washington hospitals, overall, are in a “dire” financial crisis for similar reasons. The state’s 52 urban hospitals, including St. John Medical Center, reported losses in the survey. While operating revenue increased by 5% at hospitals across the state from 2021 to 2022, operating expenses increased by 11%.

Judge suspended

Cowlitz County District Court Judge Debra Burchett will be suspended from the bench for 10 days without pay starting Aug. 2. The Supreme Court of Washington filed the decision Tuesday, almost two months after a state ethics committee recommended a bench suspension for the first-term judge after Burchett and the organization agreed she violated parts of the state’s Code of Judicial Conduct.

Draft history

Toutle Lake pitcher Jackson Cox became the highest high school draft pick ever from Cowlitz County on Sunday, July 17 when the Colorado Rockies selected the former Fighting Duck with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the MLB first-year player draft.

Gymnastics come to new business park

A Vancouver-based gymnastics gym purchased the first plot in a recently completed 43-acre business park between Beech Street, 14th Avenue and California Way in Longview, and could open in 2023. The Longview Business Park was partly developed by the Sari family of the former Columbia Ford and Hyundai dealerships. Developers also built two roads that will be gifted to the city.







Free lunch expires for students

A federal waiver that once supplied free lunches to at least half of Cowlitz County students has expired, leaving school districts to figure out how to continue services by asking family to apply for government-funded meal programs, collaborating with local grocery outlets or taking advantage of recent legislation meant to make it easier for schools to provide meals.

Kelso changes

Many city of Kelso employees will work four days a week, instead of five, and city hall will be closed on Fridays starting Aug. 1, thanks to a resolution passed by the City Council Tuesday. The council also voted to pass a resolution that mirrors a new state law that prevents openly carrying weapons where public meetings for municipalities take place.

Drug charges

Two people from the Tacoma-area were charged with felony drug violations Tuesday after law enforcement say they found $350,000 worth of crystal meth, heroin and fentanyl in their vehicle July 14 off Interstate 5’s exit 39 in Kelso.

Gifford Pinchot fees

U.S. Forest Service officials are suggesting fee increases at Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Proposed changes include a rise from $8 to $12 for ages 16 and up at the Johnston Ridge Observatory, and from free parking to $5 per vehicle, per day at Coldwater Lake picnic and boating area. The public has until Sept. 16 to comment.

Chamber retirement

Longtime Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce CEO Bill Marcum is retiring at the end of February 2023, and applications for his replacement are open.

Shelter nonprofit remodels

Family Promise of Cowlitz County can no longer rotate sheltering families in local churches partly because volunteers haven’t felt safe since the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, the Kelso nonprofit is renovating its offices to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.