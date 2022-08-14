The Daily News Week in Review: Herrera Beutler concedes, Kelso remains ID'd, new transit line north

Herrera Beutler concedes in District 3 primary race

Incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded Tuesday after fellow Republican Joe Kent caught up with the six-term Congressional representative in Washington state’s 3rd District race. Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, initially led Kent after Election Day tallies, but the Trump-endorsed candidate eventually surpassed her.

The election has not been certified. However, with Herrera Beutler out, in the general election Kent will face Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat from Skamania County who received the most votes of any candidate in the primary race.

Wahkiakum deputies recover remains of two missing swimmers

The remains of two Longview men — who presumably drowned Saturday when swimming in the Columbia River near Cathlamet —were recovered Thursday. Family found Alejandro Ismael Lopez Ramirez, 28, and Wahkiakum Search and Rescue located Elmer Ronaldo Lopez Ramirez, 26.

Coroner identifies human remains found July 30 near Kelso

A 51-year-old Longview man has been identified as the body found July 30 in a wooded, residential area near Kelso.

Alan Brice Nielsen’s remains were found in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road after deputies searched the area because they believed a body was there. An autopsy report has not been released. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Longview moves homeless encampment deadline to fall

Longtime efforts to have a group manage the homeless encampment on Alabama Street in Longview are changing again. Officials announced this week the city of Longview, not the county, is now leading efforts with the goal to have a hosted site running by late September.

A Longview committee, comprised of councilmembers Ruth Kendall, Spencer Boudreau and Angie Wean, is currently considering both a hosted campsite and an additional space for people who are living out of motor homes or cars. Locations have not been decided.

In June, Cowlitz County Commissioners rejected a proposal by Community House on Broadway to run the encampment, partly because the nonprofit requests people to work toward sobriety and they thought some encampment residents wouldn’t participate.

Longview port settles with Riverkeeper for $2 million over water violation lawsuit

The Port of Longview on Wednesday settled a years-long lawsuit with Columbia Riverkeeper, which alleged the port had violated one of its permits and broader environmental regulations. The port denied wrongdoing but agreed to pay $2 million toward stormwater improvements and river projects benefiting the Columbia River basin.

New public transit option between Longview and Centralia

People can take public transportation starting Monday between Longview and Centralia thanks to a new RiverCities Transit route from Longview to Castle Rock, which will connect to a Centralia-based transit agency in Castle Rock to go farther north.

The route will run in conjunction with the Castle Rock service provided by the Lower Columbia Community Action Program, or CAP. CAP Transit also provides rides south to Vancouver.

$5.5M Cathlamet wildlife restoration project to wrap up by October

The Bonneville Power Administration and Columbia Land Trust told The Daily News Wednesday they are aiming to wrap up restoration of the floodplain and salmon habitats near the Elochoman River-Nelson Creek area north of Cathlamet by October.

The $5.5 million project includes digging up land that once teemed with life before it was flattened for agricultural use in the 20th century. They are building a creek they hope will restore the land to its natural state, bring in white-tailed deer and give a boost to salmon recovery efforts.

Longview gas prices drop back below $5 a gallon

After months of higher prices at the pump, the average cost of gas around Longview dropped Monday back to less than $5 per gallon, by once cent. The price is down from the record maximum of $5.64 per gallon that the city hit in mid-June.

Longview council debates guesthouse code

The Longview City Council discussed updating rules on the size, location and ownership of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, in a 90-minute workshop Tuesday. Should ADUs, which are guesthouses, be used as permanent rentals or for travelers? Can an ADU be larger than the main house on the property? Should the property owner be required to live there?

An official vote to update changes has not occurred.