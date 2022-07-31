The Daily News Week in Review: First monkeypox case in county, patient backups at St. John and more

First monkeypox case confirmed in Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County reported its first confirmed monkeypox case Tuesday, as the statewide number of cases passed 100. The resident, an adult man, was not hospitalized when the announcement was made, but isolating at home with the disease that can cause a rash that looks like blisters or ulcers. Dr. Steven Krager, deputy health officer for Cowlitz County, said he doesn’t “expect widespread community transmission at this time.”

Staff shortages at nursing homes, hospices create patient backups

A perfect storm of issues is creating a domino effect across Washington that could back up local hospital care.

Longterm care facilities like nursing homes often can’t accept new patients — due to issues like staffing shortages and low insurance reimbursements — so people are staying in hospitals, like St. John Medical Center, longer. Longview’s St. John reports no delays in emergency care as a result of having more beds filled.

But there is room at local post-hospital facilities, just not always enough staff to serve patients. Community Home Health and Hospice’s Longview facility has about seven of the 12 beds filled, said CEO Greg Pang. That’s up from the average of about five residents earlier in the pandemic because of a lack of staff, he said.

“There was a workforce shortage before the pandemic,” Pang said. “You can call it a shortage then, and we can call it a crisis now.”

Judge grants new trial for Kelso man convicted of 1995 murder

A man convicted of murdering a Kelso man in 1995 is free this week after a Cowlitz County judge ordered a new trial in light of new testimony saying he wasn't involving in the killing. Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen said his office is appealing the ruling.

Randy Henderson, 52, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of John Robinette at his home in Kelso and served 26 years in prison. One of Henderson’s co-defendants, Geoffrey Foutch, recently Henderson never entered Robinette’s home on the night he was killed.

Cities to spend millions in COVID-relief funds

This month, Cowlitz County and its cities received millions of dollars in federal pandemic recovery money. In total, the county, Longview, Kelso, Woodland, Kalama and Castle Rock received about $36.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, with the first half arriving in mid-2021.

Cowlitz County has so far allocated more than half of its $21.48 million, spending or setting aside about $12.8 million, including $6.3 million for county public works to repair or upgrade the county’s water and sewer systems; $2.6 million to reduce traffic congestion at Interstate 5's exit 21 in Woodland; and $1 million to match grants for the Kelso area’s Riverside Park improvements

The city of Rainier is set to receive $446,000 in ARPA funds and plans to spend some money on infrastructure projects, like fixing water lines and rehabilitating the wastewater and water treatment plants.

Longview ups income limits for reduced utility payments

The Longview City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a larger-than-normal increase to the income limits for its utility rate reduction program to keep up with inflation. The program offers up to half off sewer and garbage fees and no charge for stormwater utility rates for those who qualify. Councilors raised the maximum income limit from $25,000 to $27,900 for a single-person household.

Two cougar sightings confirmed in county

At least two sightings of wildlife have been confirmed as cougars roaming near Beacon Hill and Cedar Place earlier this month, reports the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The department does not classify the sightings as a risk to human safety. In the last 30 days, WDFW found more than a dozen cougars across the state have been killing and attacking farm animals, with one in Lewis County near Randle and another near Centralia.