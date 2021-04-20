The Daily News updates the look of its print edition

Welcome to the new look of The Daily News.
You may have noticed today’s newspaper looks a little different.
Since spring has arrived, we took the opportunity to do a little spring cleaning of our own and spruce up our print publication to improve your experience and honor our publication’s history.
Our masthead now incorporates our logo with Mount St. Helens prominently displayed. The front-page teasers highlighting interesting content inside the edition now feature larger images and more color.
As we approach our 100th anniversary edition, we chose to keep our motto, “Voice of the Lower Columbia Region since 1923,” prominently displayed. Only a handful of businesses in the region have been in operation as long as The Daily News, and we’re proud of our history.
We’ve also moved a few things around to provide more consistent placement of content in the edition. A few examples include relocating story jumps from A1 to A2. You will be able to find our Viewpoint page most days on the inside back page of the A section. Our Area News page will remain on A3, followed most days by a State page on A4 with jumps from A3. Obituaries also will remain near the front of the A section based on reader interest. We’ve moved our Nation & World page back in the A section to give it more space on most days.
We’ve tidied up a few elements in the Sports and Lifestyles section of the paper as well.
While we have made a few changes in the appearance and location of certain types of content, The Daily News remains committed to being the most trusted source for local news that matters to readers. Our local journalists will continue to provide the same high-quality local content you have received from our team for almost 100 years. We look forward to serving you for another century to come.
Todd Krysiak is the Interim Editor of The Daily News. He can be reached at todd.krysiak@lee.net or 360-578-7682.