The Daily News updates the look of its print edition

Welcome to the new look of The Daily News.

You may have noticed today’s newspaper looks a little different.

Since spring has arrived, we took the opportunity to do a little spring cleaning of our own and spruce up our print publication to improve your experience and honor our publication’s history.

Our masthead now incorporates our logo with Mount St. Helens prominently displayed. The front-page teasers highlighting interesting content inside the edition now feature larger images and more color.

As we approach our 100th anniversary edition, we chose to keep our motto, “Voice of the Lower Columbia Region since 1923,” prominently displayed. Only a handful of businesses in the region have been in operation as long as The Daily News, and we’re proud of our history.