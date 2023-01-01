The Daily News top 10 stories of 2022 in Lower Columbia

A year that started with a local flood of new COVID-19 cases and rising housing costs, ended with brick-and-mortar homes for Longview’s homeless and a renewed push for greener local industries.

The lingering effects of a global pandemic continued to reverberate in the Lower Columbia River Valley in 2022, inside area hospitals and beyond — backing up medical centers, helping to spike inflation and continuing the stall of court cases.

As state COVID restrictions lifted, long-running events and attractions reopened. Masks came off, and new businesses popped up.

In 2023, locals will see more first responders to cover emergencies, a new congresswoman in more than a decade, and no tent encampment on Alabama Street.

1. Longview adds pallet shelters to homeless camp

The question of how to handle Longview’s homeless residents has long been one of the most heated debates in town. It reached a tipping point in the back half of 2022 and a new approach to start the next year.

A joint task force between the city and Cowlitz County in the spring sought proposals for a hosted campsite to replace the long-running tent camp on Alabama Street. County commissioners rejected the sole project that was submitted in June.

In August the City Council issued its second emergency declaration for health conditions at the unhosted camp. Work began in earnest to develop an alternate approach, spurred by a new council subcommittee and sped along using the emergency provisions.

The council’s discussions led to three meetings in a row that each lasted over five hours and attendance that overflowed the council chambers. Some residents urged the city to quickly improve conditions at the camp. Proposed locations for pallet homes near downtown Longview and on Memorial Park Drive were vehemently opposed.

A group led by Highlands residents who formed a block watch over concerns about the criminal elements of the unhoused population called for resignations and police crackdowns.

The city’s ultimate solution came into place through piecemeal decisions: 50 pallet homes to provide temporary shelter, built on Alabama Street, managed by the Salvation Army. The nonprofit dubbed the project HOPE Village and opened its doors in December.

The unhosted camp officially shut down on Dec. 23, nearly three years to the day since it opened. According to Salvation Army staff, 48 of the 50 pallet homes were occupied as of Dec. 28.

The funding for HOPE Village remains unclear after the Cowlitz County Commissioners said in late December they had no intent to chip in.

2. Washington’s 3rd District House race sees upset win

Dwight Eisenhower once said, “The middle of the road is all of the usable surface. The extremes, right and left, are in the gutters.”

It’s an appropriate motto for how Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat auto shop owner living in rural Skamania County, pulled off one of the year’s biggest political upsets by winning the November election in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District against Republican Joe Kent.

Gluesenkamp Perez didn’t enter the field of challengers to Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler until February. By that point Kent, Heidi St. John and other conservative Republicans had been running for nearly a year to oust Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach Donald Trump.

A tight August primary vote saw Gluesenkamp Perez and Kent emerge as the final candidates and immediately enter a high-profile contest. With Trump’s endorsement in a conservative corner of Washington, Kent was seen as the clear frontrunner by most local and national outlets.

Gluesenkamp Perez split her campaign messages between an emphasis on her moderate, working-class skills and pointing out Kent’s most controversial views on immigration and the Jan. 6 insurrection. By the time of the election, she had narrowly overtaken Kent’s fundraising total, which supported a strong ad campaign and large group of local door knockers leading into November.

Gluesenkamp Perez won the House race by a margin of 2,600 votes, outperforming many other Democrats in Cowlitz County and the rest of the district. Kent called for a recount of the close race but eventually conceded.

The new congresswoman will be sworn into office on Tuesday.

3. Restrictions lift, but flu season starts early in third pandemic year

Last year marked a more significant “return to the new normal,” though the virus that causes COVID-19 is still spreading and the pandemic affected many aspects of life.

In the beginning of 2022, the omicron variant drove a surge in cases and hospitalizations nationwide. Cowlitz County’s case rate peaked at more than 1,590 per 100,000 people, nearly 18 times higher than the most recent rate of about 90 per 100,000.

True case rates were likely higher as many at-home test results went unreported. In a reversal of earlier trends, Cowlitz County’s highest case rates were among children and young adults.

As virus activity declined in February, some Cowlitz County students and community members protested the state’s ongoing mask mandate.

On March 12, Washington, Oregon and California lifted indoor mask mandates, except in health care, long term care and correctional settings.

COVID-19 cases remained low throughout the spring, with an increase over the summer before dropping back off.

Lower virus activity and the end to most regulations saw more summer events come back, including the Castle Rock Fair. Johnston Ridge Observatory fully opened for the first time in three summers. Students returned to school in the fall with minimal COVID-19 restrictions.

On Oct. 31, Gov. Jay Inslee lifted Washington’s COVID-19 state of emergency after more than two years, as well as other remaining restrictions. The mask rule for healthcare and congregate settings remains in place under a Secretary of Health order.

Like the state and nation, Cowlitz County saw low uptake of the updated booster dose specifically targeting the omicron variant. Going into the fall, health officials urged people to get the booster and a flu shot to protect them from severe illness.

Respiratory virus season kicked off early, with a dramatic rise of RSV cases among children in late October through mid-November. Influenza cases also rose quickly in early November, and 93 Washington residents have died so far this season.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increased in November and December but appear to be leveling out or declining. Despite higher COVID numbers and concerns about hospital capacity, state officials stressed reinstating the mask mandate wasn’t on the table.

As of mid-December, 107 COVID-19 deaths were reported among Cowlitz County residents in 2022, about half of those in January and February following the omicron surge, according to the state Department of Health.

4. Rising inflation delays public projects, calms housing market, triggers strikes

Any TDN story in 2022 that referenced money likely mentioned inflation — which increased 7.1% in November, down 2% from the peak in June. The rise is something unseen since the 1980s.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, $100 in November 2000 has the purchasing power of $171 in November 2022.

Prices for everything seemed to rise last year — from a gallon of gas in Longview topping $5 in May to groceries and restaurants upping prices to cover rising inventory costs. Cornerstone Cafe owners in Rainier, for instance, said they were paying more than three times the price of fryer oil in March compared to a year prior.

Even local hospitals saw rising costs of products and staff outpace revenue.

Public projects — including the renovations to Rose Valley Elementary School in Kelso and fuel tank replacement at the Southwest Washington Regional Airport — were delayed as supply costs rose and supply chains slowed.

The estimated cost of the long awaited update to the intersection of Industrial Way and Oregon Way jumped at least $95 million.

With prices rising, most Cowlitz County municipalities increased property taxes and utility rates in 2023 to balance budgets.

Everyone seemed to be feeling the pinch. Employees — including PeaceHealth CNAs and pharmacy technicians, Ridgefield teachers and Weyerhaeuser woodworkers — took to the picket lines to demand more money and better benefits.

About 350 Longview employees, represented locally by the Woodworkers Local 536 union under the umbrella of the IAMAW, went on strike for 46 days in the fall for the first time in 36 years.

To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates, putting a much-needed break on rising home prices across the country. May and June were the first months in nearly two years where the number of Cowlitz County listings for one listing service was higher than the number of sales.

Still, demand was so high in the first half of 2022 — even with average local home sales reaching around $400,000 — a local couple said they were outbid on five houses before closing in West Longview in April.

5. Hospitals grapple with capacity, financial problems

Washington’s healthcare system, which had little wiggle room to begin with, was strained throughout the year by problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals, including PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview, started off the year with a high number of COVID-19 patients, as the omicron variant drove a record surge of cases.

Although COVID-19 activity decreased during the spring and summer, hospitals faced an “unprecedented” capacity crisis for several reasons, including a staffing shortage and backlog caused by patients who no longer need hospital care.

Discharges were delayed in part because long-term care facilities had limited ability to take new patients because of staffing shortages, low insurance reimbursements and the state’s guardianship law.

In July, a Washington State Hospital Association survey revealed the financial toll of the last two years. Most hospitals saw costs driven by longer patient stays, wage and inflationary increases exceeding revenue and stagnant state insurance reimbursement rates. The hospital association warned the record financial losses could cause service cuts.

Amid high emergency department volumes, a second hospital association survey in October showed ongoing financial problems. Many facilities reported a “slow drip” in loss of bed capacity, services and surgeries.

An early and active respiratory virus season drove up emergency department visits and overwhelmed pediatric hospitals in mid-November. While St. John doesn’t admit pediatric patients, the hospital reported an increase in emergency visits for RSV, influenza and strep throat.

By December, hospitals continued to report financial losses, with some smaller facilities de-staffing beds and cutting services. PeaceHealth representatives said the system is in better shape than some but is not immune to challenges.

Hospital leaders called on the Legislature to address the problems during the upcoming session, which kicks off in January.

6. New business, parking rules hit downtown Longview

One of the first actions taken by the Longview City Council in 2022 was establishing a moratorium on most new businesses in the downtown corridor. The roughly six-month pause was enacted to make zoning changes for the downtown district, allowing a few more business types and trying to prevent nonprofits similar to food kitchens.

In June, downtown businesses were allowed to add drive-thru windows and outdoor entertainment like miniature golf or cornhole, while congregate care and assisted living facilities were no longer permitted.

The other big change this year focused on the downtown streets. The City Council enacted new parking times and ticketing rules in September to increase the flow of customers, as well as money in the nearly depleted parking lot repair fund. While more money has entered the fund, some businesses have criticized how the decreased free parking and increased enforcement has affected them and their customers.

The city closed the streets at the end of October for the downtown Harvest Festival, one of the biggest new events in Longview since the COVID pandemic began. Business associations hope to repeat its success with other large events next year.

7. Toutle Lake player drafted by Colorado Rockies, inks $1.8M deal (Tie)

The writing had been on the all for quite some time. Everybody knew Jackson Cox was going to be drafted following his senior season on the baseball diamond with the Toutle Lake Fighting Ducks.

Still, when he put his John Hancock on the dotted line in June, the news made waves that reverberated the Rocky Mountains all the way to the blast zone of Mount St. Helens.

Cox, a right handed pitcher, was selected in the second round of the MLB draft on July 17. It was assumed that he’d sign with the Rockies in order to begin his professional career right away, but with an offer to pitch for the University of Oregon still on the table nothing was certain.

Less than two weeks later the waiting game was all over when Cox inked a $1.8 million deal to forego the college game and head immediately to the bottom tier of professional baseball with an enormous check to help make up his mind.

Making the occasion even more notable was the fact that the Rockies are managed by none other than Bud Black, a Mark Morris and Lower Columbia College alum who was once a major league pitcher himself.

“From what our scouts told me they like his arm. They like his overall stuff, but his ability to spin the ball — the curveball has elite spin. And they think there’s a little bit more velocity in there since he’s just a high school kid,” Black said at the time.

During his senior season Cox helped the Ducks all the way to a second place finish in the state tournament. All he did along the way was strike out 107 of the 175 batters he faced over 48 innings. His fastball and elite slider put the area on No-Hitter alert every time he took the hill.

In the fall Cox was working out in Arizona with the Rockies in preparation for next season’s spring training. His rookie season of professional baseball is set to officially begin in February.

And what did Cox do with all that money that came his way? He’s holding onto it for now until he’s able to earn a boatload more.

“I bought a chain (necklace with a Rockies pendant), otherwise the rest is going in the bank,” Cox said after signing his professional contract. “I’m a couple contracts away from being able to buy anything fancy.”

7. Fentanyl drives overdose death increase (Tie)

For the second year in a row, drug overdose deaths increased nationally and in Cowlitz County, with fentanyl a major driver.

Drug overdose deaths in Cowlitz County nearly doubled from 18 in 2019 to 33 in 2021, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The number of overdoses that included fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, more than tripled from five in 2020 to 17 in 2021, according to the coroner.

Statewide, overdose deaths surpassed 2,000 in 2021, a nearly 70% increase since 2019, according to provisional data from the Department of Health. Officials urged people to carry naloxone, an overdose-reversal medication available to anyone.

As of mid-April the state recorded 2,137 overdose deaths in 2021, up from 1,731 in 2020 and 1,259 in 2019. Most deaths involved more than one substance, and more than half the deaths are due to fentanyl, according to the department.

Nationwide, teen overdose deaths are also up, nearly doubling from 2019 to 2020 and increasing 20% in the following year, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association in April.

As of April, Cowlitz County had not recorded any drug overdose deaths in teens over the last three years, but has seen an increase among those younger than 30 years old, according to the coroner’s office data.

In late 2021 and early 2022, CORE Health saw a rise in teens using or testing positive for fentanyl, the Cowlitz County organization reported. Mental health struggles are the top reasons youth use drugs, said Matthew McCoy, who supervises CORE’s youth substance-use program.

The county also saw several drug busts finding fentanyl pills, including what Longview Police said was the largest local seizure of the counterfeit drugs in May.

8. Pandemic’s court pause backs up cases, jail bookings

An out-of-whack criminal justice system continued to stall cases in 2022, leaving people, waiting for their day in court, in jail longer than normal, which in turn prevented some suspects from being booked due to space constraints.

A court backlog was created when hearings and trials were canceled for periods during the pandemic, and the courts have yet to catch up.

As of Oct. 14, Cowlitz County Corrections Director Marin Fox said there were 42 inmates who had been in custody more than 100 days. She also said the average daily county jail population in 2019 was 115 people higher than the average daily population in January 2022.

The drop in bookings is partially because more inmates must be housed alone due to safety concerns, further tightening the limited space. Of the 77 county jail cells, staff typically use 30 to 40 to house people alone for reasons like severe mental illness and a history of assault, Fox said.

Some inmates are on the long waitlist to be transferred to state mental health hospitals for care. The extended waits have led to dropped charges in Cowlitz County and across the state as suspects stayed incarcerated longer than legally allowed.

Questions about these backups surfaced throughout the year — from a contentious Cowlitz County Sheriff’s race where the losing candidate ran on jail reform, to the Longview City Council where councilmembers discussed constitutes’ perceived lack of enforcement.

“The concern the taxpayers have is it is a revolving door and it feels like less than a slap on the wrist,” Councilman Mike Wallin said during a December meeting about local courts.

Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said he regularly meets with local police chiefs and Fox to increase what suspected crimes can be booked at the jail, and they have been able to include more bookings of suspected misdemeanor charges like DUIs and domestic violence.

In October, Fox said the average daily population included at least 50 more people than in January 2022, and she anticipated the population to climb.

9. Businesses push for renewable energy

In an area known for manufacturing, a possible shift to greener industries took center stage in 2022 as a long-time renewable energy project saw gains in Columbia County and a different type of renewable energy business was OK’d in Longview. However, environmentalists say some projects are not green enough.

Plans to build a methanol plant in rural Columbia County were axed in April, when Northwest Innovation Works asked the county’s port to terminate its lease at Port Westward Industrial Park near Clatskanie.

The focus shifted to the industrial park’s long-planned NEXT Renewable Fuels. Since 2018, the Houston-based company has sought to build a $2 billion facility to import natural oils — such as french fry grease and feedstock — and use what the company said is an eco-friendly process to turn them into renewable fuels like aviation and diesel.

The company was granted a state air quality permit in August, then received a pledge of up to $37.5 million from national airline United Airlines Ventures in November.

The conservationist nonprofit Columbia Riverkeeper filed the petition for repeal, saying NEXT will disturb the nearby farmlands, including mint fields and blueberry crops.

Across the river, a Massachusetts-based company was approved to build a plant to turn leftover grocery store food into fuel, for uses like heating homes and powering cars.

In January, the Longview City Council approved the $2 million sale of four lots in the Mint Farm Industrial Park to Divert Inc. after a fertilizer company pulled out of purchasing the same land.

Divert plans to build a 15-acre biogas production facility fueled with food waste from Pacific Northwest grocery stores. The project was estimated to be a $40 million investment and would create at least 50 jobs.

As of April, Divert was preparing to begin environmental review and permitting, aiming to have the plant up and running in 2024.

Project proponents hope a greener gas option will have an easier time getting environmental clearance and approval from Washington’s state government.

10. Voters OK more staff as fire districts report rising emergencies

In 2022, four Cowlitz County fire districts said emergency calls for their areas rose from 2020 to 2021 and they needed more money to pay for staff and resources in 2023 to reach people in need.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief of Operations Jason Sanders said the county saw 1,500 more emergency calls in 2021, compared to the year before.

Individually, Cowlitz 2 reported a roughly 12% increase and Longview Fire Department, a roughly 14% increase in emergency calls during the same time period.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue announced a roughly 18% increase in emergency responses from 2020 to 2021. Toutle Fire & Rescue Chief Dustin Nunes also said the primarily volunteer department received 150 more calls in 2021 than in 2020.

Voters came through for the first responders. Levies to pay for staff and resources passed for Toutle, Clark-Cowlitz and the Castle Rock fire district in August, and Cowlitz 2 in November.