The Daily News' Top 10 Stories of 2021 in Lower Columbia

The second year into a global pandemic began with a hint of hope and ended with a realization that the “new normal” is evolving.

The Daily News’ top 10 stories — selected by the editorial staff — include local issues that dominated conversations and global concerns that played out in our back yard.

A longtime planned methanol plant won’t bring its greenhouse gases or jobs to Cowlitz County; the world has vaccines to protect from COVID-19, but some people were mandated to receive them or lose jobs; suspects have more rights in police interactions today, but police say they have fewer.

Local 2021 stories featured progress and standstills, resilience and regression. Here’s to the end of another year, and a hope, as always, for a healthier, safer year to come.

1: Kalama methanol project canceled

After eight years and numerous setbacks, Northwest Innovation Works in June ended its effort to build a $2.3 billion methanol plant at the Port of Kalama.

The project was a major source of debate between conservation groups and pro-labor organizations. Conservationists said the plant would significantly boost greenhouse gas emissions, contribute to climate change, and damage local and global ecosystems. Labor groups contended it would have been a relatively clean option for industrial growth that would create much-needed family-wage jobs in Cowlitz County.

In January, Ecology denied a key permit for the project, citing an increase in greenhouse gas emissions and inconsistencies with shorelines rules.

Northwest Innovation Works maintained the plant would have a net decrease in global emissions, and the company and the Port of Kalama appealed the decision in February, calling for the project to proceed.

In June, the company notified the port it would terminate its lease. Northwest Innovation Works said in a press release in light of the decision, the “regulatory environment has become unclear and unpredictable.”

Project supporters, including county officials, labor groups and state lawmakers, mourned the loss of the project. Conservation groups and residents who opposed the plant applauded the decision.

Permits for a pipeline for the plant were officially revoked in October, after the company charged with building the pipeline and Columbia Riverkeeper requested the action from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The plant was the most recent example of a large fossil fuel project pulling out of Cowlitz County after extended permit reviews and lawsuits.

Business leaders are looking ahead at a variety of projects, but say large manufacturers are needed to bolster the economy. Environmental activists say they will continue to oppose projects that would degrade the river, but would get behind clean projects.

2: COVID-19 vaccines OK’d; state, federal mandates follow

For many, the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the second year of the pandemic heralded the beginning of the end. However, vaccine hesitancy and an ever-changing virus blunted their effectiveness.

The vaccinations were available first to health-care providers and long-term care facility residents, then everyone 65 years old and older. The state rolled out vaccine eligibility in stages based on risk over the next couple months before opening vaccinations to residents 16 and older on April 15.

In mid-May, federal health officials authorized the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds and about five months later, a smaller dose was OK’d for kids 5 to 11 years old. Booster shots became available in the fall.

Initial vaccine demand was high and supply was short. In late January, the state opened four mass vaccination sites, including the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield, where appointments quickly filled up.

Less than a month later, a vaccine site opened at the Cowlitz County Fairgrounds. By mid-May demand slowed and clinics and pharmacies took over vaccine administration. The county health department and community organizations held several outreach clinics to make vaccines more accessible to all residents.

Since the shots became available, health officials have encouraged residents to get the vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Cowlitz County’s vaccination rate has remained below the state average, and as of Dec. 27, 2021, 58.7% of residents have initiated vaccination and 53.7% were fully vaccinated.

Controversial vaccine mandates were announced in the summer, prompting outcry, protests and rising vaccine rates.

In early August, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the requirement for most state employees, health-care and long-term care workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 18, 2021. Teachers and other school staff were added to the mandate the following week. PeaceHealth and Kaiser Permanente announced their own mandates earlier in the month.

Most health-care providers met the deadlines without losing many employees. Cowlitz County school districts reported varying vaccination rates with minimal or no losses of staff.

Area lawmakers and some local officials were critical of the mandates since they were announced.

After several meetings of public comment opposing the mandates, the Cowlitz County commissioners passed resolutions stating they won’t require county employees to be vaccinated and warning they may pull funding from entities that require it.

The Woodland and Kelso city councils passed similar largely symbolic measures.

In September, President Joe Biden ordered federal vaccine requirements for all employers with more than 100 workers, most health-care staff, and federal contractors, requiring them to be vaccinated or tested for the virus weekly. The rules have faced legal challenges and are moving through the courts.

3: State overhauls police legislation

Nearly a year after the world watched a viral video of a white officer killing a black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis, Washington state lawmakers passed a sweeping police reform package in spring 2021.

When Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed the 12 bills into law, he called the changes a “moral mandate” to correct inequalities in society seen when Floyd was killed.

While the intent of the new laws, such as limiting officers’ use of force, was to prevent suspects’ deaths, Cowlitz County police officers argue the laws’ subjective wording and minimal state clarifications make their jobs more difficult and less safe.

The disagreement came to a head in August 2021, when the local SWAT team said state law barred them from using less-lethal projectiles like rubber bullets to arrest an armed, barricaded suspect in the 2000 block of 46th Avenue near Longview. Instead, the SWAT team tried less dangerous on-the-spot methods like knocking out windows with rocks in the hopes of throwing tear gas canisters inside the house.

Officers were able to arrest the suspect without serious injuries to those involved, but local law enforcement says fewer arrests are being made overall since the bills passed.

One reason is because of the new state law that downgrades simple drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor and requires suspects to receive two referrals for drug treatment before being arrested. In October 2021, Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said 76 treatment referrals had been handed out and only one person had been charged with simple drug possession since the new law took effect in July.

Simple drug possession includes possessing controlled substances without a prescription for personal use, not distribution. Prior to a February state Supreme Court decision that found the previous longstanding law unconstitutional, suspects were arrested immediately.

The state has allocated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Cowlitz County law enforcement, prosecutors and public defenders to help catch up with the new requirements.

4: Herrera Beutler challenged after voting to impeach President Trump

The year’s biggest political shakeup in southwest Washington started in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, when a crowd of President Trump’s supporters violently forced their way into the U.S. Capitol building.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump after the insurgence. Beutler called the attack “lawlessness and anarchy” in a Facebook video from the Capitol on Jan. 6. During her vote to impeach, she said “I am not choosing a side — I am choosing truth.”

When the Senate’s impeachment trial began in February, details Herrera Beutler told The Daily News about conversations between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were cited as evidence against the former president.

The Cowlitz County Republican Party and other regional parties quickly disowned Beutler. By the end of February, multiple Republicans launched campaigns in an attempt to defeat Beutler as she runs for re-election next year.

Joe Kent, a former Green Beret, has become the congresswoman’s most prominent opponent. Kent, who has taken a commanding fundraising lead over the rest of Herrera Beutler’s challengers, landed an endorsement from Donald Trump in September, and has become a frequent guest on local and national conservative programs. Kent claims the Jan. 6 attack was caused by planted federal agents, not Trump supporters, without much evidence for the idea.

Other major names in the Republican primary race are Heidi St. John and state Rep. Vicki Kraft. On the Democratic Party’s side, Brent Hennrich is the most prominent candidate.

The primary election for Beutler’s seat will not happen until August 2022.

5. Typically mild Pacific Northwest sees 107-degree day

Summer 2021 heat waves turned the typical temperate Pacific Northwest on its head as early as June — reaching near record-breaking highs and leaving people in need of a local overnight cooling shelter without options.

In preparation for a June spike, the Longview Fred Meyer staff doubled their electric fan orders; a Longview heating and cooling company put staff on overtime to make air conditioner repairs.

Temperatures reached 107 degrees on June 27 2021, in Cowlitz County, according to the Western Regional Climate Center, one degree below the record about 66 years prior. That blistering day, Longview homeless encampment resident Gregory Lee Majerus, 64, died because the heat “exacerbated” his other health conditions, according to the coroner’s office.

Despite the city’s OK to hold a temporary shelter days before, no facility opened. Longview Pastor Liz Kearny said volunteers did not have a building with AC to house those in need.

Hundreds of deaths were investigated as heat related in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia as a result of the heat wave, reported the Associated Press.

The Western Regional Climate Center also reports Cowlitz County saw a high of 94 in July 2021, with nearly no rain, and a high of 100 in August.

6. COVID throws housing market, supply chains, courts out of whack

The pandemic’s social distancing and low interest rates set the stage for global supply-and-demand shakeups.

What began as a buyer’s market at the beginning of the pandemic flipped into a seller’s market in 2021. Local Real Estate Broker Diane Lokan said at the beginning of the pandemic, low interest rates allowed buyers previously priced out of homes to afford lower monthly mortgage payments.

By spring 2021, low interest rates created an increased demand for local houses and spiked prices up nearly 20% more than the year before with the median sale price of $373,000 in April 2021 alone.

With fewer social events during the pandemic, people used their money to purchase goods rather than entertainment, creating a backup in global supply chains. The problem is visualized on the Columbia River, as cargo ships often await entry into the Port of Longview due to the increased demand to move goods from ships, to trucks or trains, to stores.

Longview Port Director of Business Development Christian Clay called the economic phenomenon “supply chain bullwhip,” when demand at the consumer level outpaces production and shipping, and can drive up prices of hard-to-find goods. And inflation is rising. When looking at food prices, the United States Department of Agriculture reported in July a 5.4% increase in all food items over the last year.

State coronavirus restrictions also postponed resolving Cowlitz County court cases, as new cases continued to be filed. In-person jury trials were barred for a period in 2021 and felony cases stacked up.

Former Longview business owner Jay Douglas was found guilty of his 2018 child rape charges in August 2021, but has yet to be sentenced. His alleged accomplice is awaiting a 2022 trial. Two people who pleaded guilty to assisting in the murder of Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier in 2019 are also scheduled to be sentenced in 2022.

7. COVID-19 restrictions eased; variants cause record highs

In 2021, hopes were raised and dashed as the pandemic evolved.

Cowlitz County started the year amid restrictions on indoor dining, entertainment, events and other businesses. Cases were at an all-time high in January, before falling in February.

The county’s case rate was flat for a time before an increase from mid-March to mid-April driven by social gatherings, according to the health department. In April, an outbreak at WestRock infected at least 10 workers and one died from complications of the virus.

After a fall in cases, the county moved into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan in mid-May, allowing many businesses to reopen at 50% capacity.

On June 30, the state lifted most restrictions on businesses, although many couldn’t immediately reopen at 100% capacity because of staffing shortages and increased costs.

Many summer events — including Go 4th and the Cowlitz County Fair — returned after cancellations in 2020.

COVID-19 cases hit a low point in early July before skyrocketing to a new record, propelled by the delta variant.

Cowlitz County cases peaked in late August at about 1,252 cases per 100,000 people, double the state’s high at the same time of 632 per 100,000.

The delta wave caused a following peak of hospitalizations and deaths. PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center reached maximum capacity, expanding its COVID unit to an entire floor, then the entire intensive care unit (ICU).

In early September, the Cowlitz County commissioners approved purchasing a refrigeration trailer to increase cold storage as the morgue was overwhelmed by an increase in COVID-19 deaths.

The county recorded 41 COVID-19 deaths in August, 67 in September and 38 in October. The death rate peaked at about 18 per 100,000 in late August and early September, about 4.5 times higher than the state’s peak of about 4 per 100,000 around the same time.

Cases decreased and flattened in November and December, but at a high rate. In late December, cases began to rise, in part fueled by the omicron variant, according to the health department.

8: Alabama Street homeless camp hits two-year mark as plans stall

The campsite for the city’s homeless residents on Alabama Street continued to make headlines this year. But as the camp enters its third year of existence, little has changed from the end of 2020.

In May, the Longview City Council voted to move ahead with the pilot program for a hosted campsite that will eventually replace Alabama Street.

County commissioners gave the initial approval for a camping ordinance, but have delayed approving the agreement with Longview. Arne Mortensen argued in July he needed to see a more detailed proposal for how a hosted site would work before he voted on it.

Joe Gardner’s retirement during the fall left a deadlock between the two remaining commissioners, which further delayed a decision.

In the meantime, conditions at the camp remained a problem. The city issued an emergency declaration for the campsite in September, saying the living conditions had become a public health hazard. Residents were moved into the neighboring parking lot for three weeks while the campsite was cleaned and renovated.

Over the course of one week in February, Lisa Jo Patterson was killed outside the Longview YMCA while living on the streets and an unhoused man froze to death in Kelso. A third person died of heat exposure at the camp during the June heat wave.

The biggest bright spot for people living at the camp came from outside of the local governments. Community House on Broadway and the Salvation Army have stepped up their involvement with the homeless site over the course of the year. The Cowlitz Family Health Center dedicated an employee to work with homeless residents for months, including during the emergency cleanup.

Members of the city council’s subcommittee on homelessness have said the growing work done by the nonprofits is a sign of optimism for how a more organized, hosted site could end up working.

9: Kalama takes state football title

After an altered and condensed winter season that didn’t include a traditional postseason, fall sports returned to their traditional slots in the calendar, and state tournaments made their return to Washington. And local teams — especially at the 2B level — took advantage.

Everything came to a head Dec. 4 when the Kalama football team took on Napavine in the state title game at Harry E. Lang Stadium in Lakewood, the 10th meeting between the Chinooks and the Tigers since 2016. The two sides opened the winter season against each other in February, with Napavine running away to a 49-32 win, but this time would be much different.

Both sides came into the final weekend undefeated, having traded the top two spots in the state rankings throughout the season, with high-powered offenses that had yet to face a defense that could stop them. Come the championship, though, it was the defenses’ time to shine.

After a scoreless first quarter, Napavine broke the deadlock with a pick-six, but Kalama struck back just before halftime, with Jackson Esary finding Nate Meyer in the end zone to cut the deficit to 7-6. The Tigers stretched their lead midway through the fourth quarter, but down to their last few gasps, the Kalama defense flipped the script, stuffing a runner in the end zone for a safety to get within six points and giving its offense the ball back. Esary — who hadn’t thrown in practice all week long due to a shoulder injury suffered the week prior against Onalaska — led Kalama on one last drive, running in a touchdown to tie the game and then getting in for a go-ahead two-point conversion.

The 18-16 win gave the Chinooks their third title in four years and, combined with the Kalama girls soccer team’s state title just two weeks before, made it a very productive fall up on the hill.

10. Elected Cowlitz County coroner misappropriates money, state says

Two state investigations released in spring 2021 showed elected Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson received about $12,600 in travel reimbursements after the county paid for the initial expenses in 2016 through 2019.

Davidson still is in office. Charges from the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office were pending as of September 2021.

As an elected official, Davidson isn’t required to follow county policies, according to the Cowlitz County commissioners. He must be recalled by voters to vacate his seat.

The Washington State Auditor and Washington State Patrol investigated Davidson after staff filed complaints in 2019 about a “toxic” work environment.

Davidson has held the position for nearly 15 years and is up for re-election in 2022.

