The Daily News to recognize 'Frontline Heroes'

I am very excited to announce the kickoff of a community-wide recognition program, Frontline Heroes. The Frontline Heroes program will recognize the critical and at times thankless work being done by the essential workers in our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting today, readers can go to tdn.com/contests and submit a nomination for their frontline hero. We are looking to hear your stories; tell us about someone’s dedication to their job, amazing healthcare received, above and beyond customer service, how they have implemented new safety measures, and so much more.

The nominations will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from The Daily News and our sponsors including presenting sponsor PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, along with title sponsors Foster Farms, Port of Kalama, Coldwell Banker Bain, Twin City Bank, Cascade Select Market and the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce.