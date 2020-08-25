The Daily News to recognize 'Frontline Heroes'

I am very excited to announce the kickoff of a community-wide recognition program, Frontline Heroes. The Frontline Heroes program will recognize the critical and at times thankless work being done by the essential workers in our community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting today, readers can go to tdn.com/contests and submit a nomination for their frontline hero. We are looking to hear your stories; tell us about someone’s dedication to their job, amazing healthcare received, above and beyond customer service, how they have implemented new safety measures, and so much more.
The nominations will be reviewed by a panel of representatives from The Daily News and our sponsors including presenting sponsor PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, along with title sponsors Foster Farms, Port of Kalama, Coldwell Banker Bain, Twin City Bank, Cascade Select Market and the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce.
“We are grateful to all frontline and healthcare heroes during these unprecedented times” said Cherelle Montanye, Chief Administrative Officer with PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. “Extraordinary, compassionate and dedicated are some of the words being used to describe individuals in our community working day in and day out to keep us all safe and healthy. We are all essential to our community — pandemic or not.”
Honorees are eligible from all essential worker categories including healthcare, first responders, grocery, education, agriculture, delivery, retail, construction, and so many more. Nominations will be open through September 8. At that time the panel will choose up to 15 honorees who will have their stories expanded on as profiles that will appear in The Daily News and on TDN.com, ultimately culminating with the series being presented in a commemorative section. Additionally, each of the honorees will be awarded a recognition package courtesy of The Daily News and all of our Frontline Heroes sponsors.
We hope that you join us, PeaceHealth and all of our sponsors, in helping tell the stories of our essential workers and recognize our Frontline Heroes.
