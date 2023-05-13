The Daily News’ Students in Need drive has reached $30,585.75.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000. The deadline to donate was originally May 7, but the drive has been extended to May 28.

Donate online by visiting www.tdn.com/students, or send a check made payable to “LCC Foundation-Students in Need” to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$500: Blain and Joan Tolby, in appreciation of Dr. Travis Cavens.

$100: Anonymous.

$100: Charolette Conklin, in appreciation of struggling students.

$90: Anonymous.

$50: John and Rose Janke, in memory of past instructors.

$20: Anonymous.