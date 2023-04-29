The Daily News’ Students in Need drive has reached $28,925.75.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 7.

To donate, visit www.tdn.com/students or mail a check to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$10,000

: Nutter Family Foundation

$100

: Ruth Morrill, in memory of Barry A. Morrill

: Ron and Dot Joslin

: Barbara LaChine in appreciation of lifelong learning