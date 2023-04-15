The Daily News’ Students in Need drive has reached $17,380.74.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 7.

To donate, visit www.tdn.com/students or mail a check to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$1,000 : Chris Wallace, in memory of Dennis Wallace.

: Chris Wallace, in memory of Dennis Wallace. $500 : Mark and Theresa McCrady.

: Mark and Theresa McCrady. $500 : Bob and Georgeann Gaston, in appreciation of Georgeann's father, Frank Platt.

: Bob and Georgeann Gaston, in appreciation of Georgeann's father, Frank Platt. $250 : Anonymous.

: Anonymous. $250 : Gerald and Judy Flaskerud.

: Gerald and Judy Flaskerud. $200 : Mark and Eileen Bergeson, in honor of our parents.

: Mark and Eileen Bergeson, in honor of our parents. $200 : Mary Wingate, in appreciation of Sherry McCormack.

: Mary Wingate, in appreciation of Sherry McCormack. $200 : Anonymous.

: Anonymous. $200 : Jerry Schroeder, in appreciation of my LCC AS degree.

: Jerry Schroeder, in appreciation of my LCC AS degree. $100 : Jim and Darlene Goodman.

: Jim and Darlene Goodman. $100 . Larry and Karen Peterson.

. Larry and Karen Peterson. $100 : Don and Marla Imsland.

: Don and Marla Imsland. $100 : Daphne O'Neill.

: Daphne O'Neill. $100 : Vining and Bue.

: Vining and Bue. $100 : Ms. Jeanne OConnor, in appreciation of those seeking higher education.

: Ms. Jeanne OConnor, in appreciation of those seeking higher education. $100 : George and Mildred Robertson.

: George and Mildred Robertson. $100 : Gloria Bailey.

: Gloria Bailey. $66 : R.A. Long class of 1966, in appreciation of the R.A. Long class of 1966.

: R.A. Long class of 1966, in appreciation of the R.A. Long class of 1966. $50: Anonymous.