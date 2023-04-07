The Daily News’ Students in Need drive has reached $13,164.74.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 7.

To donate, visit www.tdn.com/students or mail a check to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$500: Anonymous

$500: Jim and Eileen Reinecke.

$250: Anonymous.

$150: Betty M. Bond.

$100: Mary A. Wheeler in appreciation of Early Childhood Education, students and staff.

$100: Anonymous.

$100: Shelley Palodichuk.

$100: Michael and Sandra Haas, in appreciation of Bill and Billie Stiles.

$100: Anonymous.

$100: Bertie Tomlinson, in appreciation of beloved family and friends.

$75: Edith Uthmann, in appreciation of Don and Judy Fuller.

$51.52: Martha Jeanetta.

$25: Anonymous.

$20: Anonymous.