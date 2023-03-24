The Daily News Students in Need drive has reached $6,711.22.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 7.

To donate, visit www.tdn.com/students or mail a check to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$5,000 : Sharon Bergman, in honor of Dan.

: Sharon Bergman, in honor of Dan. $375 : Christopher Ortiz and David Piper.

: Christopher Ortiz and David Piper. $255.58 : Jenny Isaacson.

: Jenny Isaacson. $255.58 : Veronika Minthorn.

: Veronika Minthorn. $200 : Jeff Forsloff.

: Jeff Forsloff. $200 : Mike and Mary Harding.

: Mike and Mary Harding. $102.53 : Merry Bond.

: Merry Bond. $102.53 : David Felthous.

: David Felthous. $100 : Anonymous.

: Anonymous. $95 : Darcie Chess, in appreciation of Butch Chapin.

: Darcie Chess, in appreciation of Butch Chapin. $25: Anonymous.