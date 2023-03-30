The Daily News’ Students in Need drive has reached $10,993.22.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000 by May 7.

To donate, visit www.tdn.com/students or mail a check to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$2,400: Anonymous.

$1,000: Mike and Amy Hicks.

$200: John and Kathy Lance.

$200: Bob and Darnell Ringbom, in appreciation of our wonderful grandchildren.

$100: John A. Simpson, in appreciation of all Running Start students.

$100: Sharon Adams, in appreciation of Kricket Jansen and Amy Yokel.

$100: Marcella O’Flanagan, in appreciation of Art and Jane.

$100: Joseph Green.

$57: Roger Cleveland, in appreciation of Martin Cleveland.

$25: Lucy Lehman, in appreciation of there being a local college.