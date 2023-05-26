Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Daily News’ Students in Need drive has reached $34,377.49.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000. The deadline to donate was originally May 7, but the drive has been extended to Sunday.

Donate online by visiting www.tdn.com/students, or send a check made payable to “LCC Foundation-Students in Need” to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$1,000: Anonymous.

$250: John and Dianne Caple.

$100: Phyliss Ellingson, in appreciation of Kristin Cheatley and Dean Gehrman.

$100: Alison Moss in appreciation of the importance of education.

$100: Bruce and Pat Eyer, in appreciation of LCC instructors, past and present.

$100: Ramona Leber.

$100: Anthony Howard.

$100: Joanna Asplund.

$50: Mary Howe.

$40: James Hendrickson.

$30: Michael and Lucia Claxton.

$30: Elizabeth Cattin.