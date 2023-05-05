The Daily News’ Students in Need drive has reached $29,725.75.

The drive raises money for the Lower Columbia College Student Success Fund, which creates grants to help students overcome financial humps that might otherwise force them to drop out of school.

All proceeds from the fund go to the college.

This is the drive’s eighth year, and its fundraising goal is to raise $35,000. The deadline to donate was originally Sunday, but the drive has been extended to May 28.

Donate online by visiting www.tdn.com/students, or send a check made payable to "LCC Foundation-Students in Need" to Lower Columbia College Foundation, PO BOX 3010, Longview, WA 98632.

Latest donations

$500 : Anonymous.

: Anonymous. $200 : Anonymous, in appreciation of students continuing their education.

: Anonymous, in appreciation of students continuing their education. $100: Don and Donna.