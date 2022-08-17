The Daily News' Students in Need drive raises nearly $40K to help Lower Columbia College students graduate

A fundraiser to help Lower Columbia College students overcome financial burdens and finish their degrees surpassed its goal by nearly $4,000.

For seven years, The Daily News has helped the Longview community college’s foundation collect money for the school’s Student Success Fund, which provides emergency grants to LCC students, most likely to drop out because they can’t pay for necessities like tuition, books or even gas to get to class.

“We know, based upon the data, that these awards are undoubtedly helping students complete their education,” said LCC President Chris Bailey.

Completion rates for LCC’s Student Success Fund recipients are nearly double that of all LCC students, the college reports.

This year, The Daily News’s Students in Need fundraiser ran from around March 20 to mid-June and raised $39,866, with the goal to raise $35,000.

“To have raised basically $40,000 for the Student Success Fund at Lower Columbia College is so impactful across the community,” said The Daily News Regional President David Cuddihy. “It is an investment in our future workforce, and we are so grateful to everyone who donated this and every year; you each made a difference in a local student’s life.”

In 2021, the goal was to raise $30,000 and the drive reached $33,637. The grand, seven-year total for the drive is $260,866. The newspaper absorbs all administrative costs, so all the proceeds go to the college’s foundation.

LCC Vice President of Foundation Kendra Sprague said the fund has awarded more than $570,000 in emergency grants to nearly 970 students since its inception. Other organizations and people also contribute to the fund and the average award is about $590. Three students received emergency grants through the fund just this July, she said.

Unlike other scholarships, the fund can be used not only for tuition and books, but also for any financial burden like test fees, emergency housing and heating costs, emergency childcare expenses and emergency transportation. Students in Need also helped LCC meet its goal of a $1 million endowment for the Student Success Fund.

“Access to an affordable and accessible education can seem out of reach for many,” Bailey said. “This is why, now more than ever, Lower Columbia College’s Student Success Fund is the tool our community needs to help students fulfill their dreams of careers that sustain families.”