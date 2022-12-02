 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Daily News seeks hearing aid sources

Have you purchased over-the-counter hearing aids this year or are considering buying them because of the high cost of prescription hearing aids?

We would like to hear from you for a story about the new over-the-counter options. Please contact reporter Katie Fairbanks at 360-577-2530 or kfairbanks@tdn.com to share your experience.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

