Friday was my last day as a reporter at The Daily News.

Covering this community has been a welcome challenge and remarkable learning experience. Leaving after five years is bittersweet.

When I moved here from Montana in August 2018, I knew nothing about Cowlitz County. While my first months came with challenges (rats in my rental!), so many people warmly welcomed me into the community.

Starting as a health reporter in 2018, I never imagined what 2020 would bring. Like most people, the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped my day-to-day but also emphasized the importance of local journalism.

I will never forget interviewing one of the county’s first COVID patients or PeaceHealth St. John nurses working tirelessly to care for critically ill residents.

While it can seem like positive news stories are few and far between, I have fond memories of the joyful moments shared with me — graduations, adoption days and countless examples of the power of community.

Thank you to everyone who trusted me with their story or took time to explain everything from dredging to city budgets.

During my time here, The Daily News has gone through many changes — to varying degrees of reception. These decisions are out of local hands, and everyone at the paper works hard to best serve the community.

When the internet has made so much information available for free, it’s easy to understand hesitancy to pay for the paper. But reporting and writing these stories is a job that deserves fair compensation.

Please continue to support The Daily News and the small, hardworking team that brings you information you can’t find anywhere else.